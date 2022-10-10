Filipino driver Eduardo Coseteng gets first British F4 victory

Champion Eduardo Coseteng of Hitech GP (center) poses with his fellow podium finishers.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino driver Eduardo Coseteng of Hitech GP hit a personal milestone by notching his first British Formula 4 win in the penultimate race of the year last October 7-9 at the Brands Hatch track in West Kingsdown, England.

The 19-year-old driver topped the ROKiT F4 British Championship, a 12-lap race, in 18 minutes and 30.45 seconds, narrowly edging second-placer Michael Shin of Virtuosi by only 0.276 seconds.

A report by formulascout.com described the race as a “relatively smooth run” for Coseteng, although “he came under pressure from Michael Shin late in the race.”

The report added that Coseteng got the best restart following an incident that prompted the interruption of a safety car.

Coseteng is the first-ever driver from the Philippines to participate in the UK’s premier single-seater series.

Already a seasoned karter at a young age, he is the son of renowned racer Jody Coseteng. He has ruled the AKOC’s Formula 125 and Senior X30 classes, and was a front-runner in British, European and World competition.

Coseteng also won the Macau International Kart Grand Prix in 2019.