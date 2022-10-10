^

Sino FC keeps top spot in 7s Division 1 football

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 8:06am
MANILA, Philippines – Heading into their monumental collision in the AIA 7s Football Tournament, men’s Division 1 leader Sino FC crushed Middle Beast, 4-1, while second-running Manhur Fatima defeated an En Fuego side, 4-2, that had a bit more fight in them.

Three points and a three-goal difference separate both teams, with Sino FC owning the advantage heading into their titanic battle on Sunday, October 16.

In other games, defending champion Manila Digger blasted Spoly FC, 5-1, to stay at third place while fourth-running squad Rangers FC Philippines outscored Maharlika Manila FC, 7-3, in a goal fest.

In the other men’s Division 1 game, Manila Stars thrashed Garelli United, 4-1.

Over at the men’s Division 2, Manila Digger’s B-squad is atop the table by a slim difference. Manila Digger shares the same, win-draw-loss total as Lopsy FC with a 6-0-1 slate that is good for 18 points. Both squads also have a plus-12 goal difference. The slim tiebreak is the goals for which Manila Digger has 20 to the 18 of Lopsy.

To keep top spot, Manila Digger put two past Chronos SC. While Lopsy held off Nemesis FC, 2-1. 

Third placer Resenha FC (5-0-2) also squeaked past Paha FC, 3-2. Nemesis loss dropped them into fourth behind Resenha despite having the same record. 

In men’s Division Three, Illustrados remained undefeated (7-0) with a 6-1 win over WCC Shamreen. 

Tuloy (5-2) blew Azzurri SC off the McKinley Hill Stadium pitch by scoring 13 goals and conceding only one. 

While in the battle for third spot in the rankings, Komrads FC (5-2) won 4-1 over Manila Digger (4-3). Manila Digger’s loss kept them at fourth spot albeit with the same win-draw-loss record as the Davao Aguilas and Maharlika Manila, which are still in the running for that fourth place.

