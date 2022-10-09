^

La Salle sweeps Shakey's Super League prelims, to move on to next round

October 9, 2022 | 4:23pm
La Salle sweeps Shakey's Super League prelims, to move on to next round
Games Saturday:
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

10:00 a.m. –- SSC-R vs EAC
12:30 p.m. – Mapua vs Peretual
3:00 p.m. – Ateneo vs JRU
5:30 p.m. – Arellano vs NU

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University completed a sweep of Pool D after rolling past Letran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18, to advance in the next round of the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Julia Coronel and rookie Angel Canino carried the scoring load for the Lady Spikers to close the pool play with a 3-0 win-loss record.

Coronel blasted 12 points while Canino blasted nine of her 10 markers in DLSU’s dominating second set.

With the win, the Taft-based squad secured a spot in the next phase of the tournament where the top two teams in each pool will again be grouped into two pools for another round-robin play to determine their positions in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Spikers also towed Far Eastern University, which finished Pool D action with a 2-1 slate, into the next round.

Chamberlaine Cunada and Natalie Estreller scored seven each for the Lady Knights, who dropped to 0-2 card tied with reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde.

Meanwhile, National University flaunted its might with a masterful 25-14, 25-6, 25-12, dismantling of Jose Rizal University to begin its campaign in Pool C.

The Lady Bulldogs started out flat in their first game in Pool C before quickly shifting into full gear, displaying the same tenacity and aggressiveness that keyed their unbeaten championship run in the UAAP.

“We were a bit rusty coming off a one-week vacation and we just got back to training a week ago. We are still far from our competitive form but it is a good thing we’re now back to our usual grind,” said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan.

Team captain Cess Robles pounded the defense of JRU with 11 points in just a set of action while Minierva Maaya added 10 markers for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rookie Vangie Alinsug had seven attacks and an ace for an impressive debut for NU.

The Lady Bombers slid to 0-2 card. Sydney Niegos and May Ruiz scored six each for JRU.

