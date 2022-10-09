^

Adrina eyes Top 10 finish in Epson Tour Championship with 2nd 66

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 4:06pm
Adrina eyes Top 10 finish in Epson Tour Championship with 2nd 66
Dottie Ardina of Philippines plays her shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on September 08, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
DYLAN BUELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina regained her touch and rhythm again and matched her opening day output of 66 as she moved from a share of 32nd to joint 15th in the third round of the Epson Tour Championship now co-led by Paraguay’s Milagros Chaves, Hyo Joon Jang of Korea and Thai Jaravee Boonchant in Florida Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Unable to sustain an impressive start with a pedestrian 72 Friday (Saturday in Manila), Ardina got into the scoring act early, birdying four of the first 10 holes then rebounded from a missed green mishap on the par-3 No. 14 with a three-birdie binge in the last four to submit another pair of 33s.

Though her 12-under 204 total was still five strokes off the leaders, the ICTSI-backed Ardina remains hopeful of at least barging into Top 10 or even higher in an attempt to improve on her ranking in the Ascensus Race for the (LPGA) Card.  

The Copper Rock Championship winner in Utah last April is currently at No. 21 and is virtually out of the running (for the card) with only the Top 10 after this season-ending tournament earning tickets to next year’s edition of the world’s premier ladies circuit.

No thanks to a second round struggle with her putter where she ended up with 34 putts, stymieing her solid opening round feat although she recovered with a 27-putt showing in the third day that went well with her awesome driving stint (13-of-14). She also went out-of-regulation just three times.

Compatriot Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, failed to sustain a second round 69 with a second 71 on a three-birdie, two-bogey card and stayed at tied 53rd at 211.

Chaves, No. 28 in the money rankings, gave her LPGA card bid a big boost as she turned in a solid 10-under 62 to tie Hyo, who shot a 67, and erstwhile solo leader Boonchant, who carded a 68, at 17-under 199.

A win, worth $37,500, could net the Paraguayan a spot in the Top 10.

But one shot behind the leading troika is American Bailey Tardy, who also pressed her title bid with a 68 for a 200, while Dorsey Addicks fired a 63 to lead the 201 scorers, who included fellow Americans Riley Rennell and Karen Chung, who put in a 64 and 66, respectively, Germany’s Sophie Hausmann and Swede Linnea Strom, who matched 68s.

