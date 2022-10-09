^

NU Bulldogs take scrappy win over UST Tigers

Luisa Morales
October 9, 2022
NU Bulldogs take scrappy win over UST Tigers
Kean Baclaan
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs averted a late game run by the UST Growling Tigers to claim their 2nd win of UAAP Season 85, 69-63, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Despite going scoreless in more than seven minutes in the fourth salvo, the Bulldogs had a big enough cushion to deny a UST side led by Nic Cabañero.

Cabañero hit a triple with 10.2 seconds left in the game to cap off a 19-5 run that got UST within four, 63-67.

John Lloyd Clemente provided the clutch makes from the charity stripe to stave off the Espana squad.

Kean Baclaan had a coming out party against his former team UST. He hit the triple to give NU their biggest lead of the game, 62-44, with 8:02 left in the game.

But the Tigers bared their fangs as they clamped down on defense to force the 7-minute long scoring drought by the Bulldogs.

Omar John finally forced the lid off of the basket with a thunderous dunk to push NU's lead back to 10, 64-54, with 53.4 ticks remaining.

Baclaan claimed player of the game honors with 16 points, seven assists, and four steals.

Clemente, meanwhile, added 16 markers, three rebounds, and one assist.

Adama Faye and Cabañero paced UST with 20 and 16 markers, respectively.

With the close call, NU head coach Jeff Napa said that his team was fortunate to come away with the victory.

"Lucky we got that win. Kasi kahit papaano, nakakatakot 'yung UST." he said.

NU, who improves to 2-1, faces defending champions UP while UST will look for a bounce back victory against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

