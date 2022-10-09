Saso gains with 68, but stays six shots off in Mediheal Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at The Saticoy Club on October 08, 2022 in Somis, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso sizzled late but just in time to fan a surge in moving day although she remained too far behind a steady Jodi Ewart Shadoff to ever pose a threat in the title race in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Somis, California Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Saso birdied four of the last seven holes of the Saticoy Club course that continued to receive a beating from the cream of the crop, her 68 lifting her from joint 19th to a share of sixth at eight-under 208 for a crack at not necessarily the title but at a best finish in a season marked by a third-place effort in Gainbridge LPGA way back last January and marred by a number of so-so finishes, including seven missed cuts.

She stayed six shots off Shadoff with 18 holes left in the $1.8 million championship but just two strokes off second-running Paula Reto of South Africa and a shot behind the third-running troika of Celine Boutier of France, American Andrea Lee and fellow Japanese Hinako Shibuno.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, whose game somewhat took a dip after scoring a major breakthrough in the 2021 US Women’s Open, appeared headed for another not-so-impressive round with a birdie and a bogey to show after 11 holes. But she birdied No. 12, gained another stroke on the par-5 14th, birdied No. 16 before holing out with another birdie on the closing par-5 hole for a 35-33.

Though she grappled a bit with her irons and short game that saw her miss five greens, she made up for the struggle with 27 putts as she tied American Danielle Kang, who also shot a 68, and Chinese Xiyu Lin, who carded a 70, at sixth.

But Shadoff kept her rivals at bay with another superb round, a bogey-free 69 that kept her four strokes clear off Reto at 202 as the latter also turned in a three-under card made up of five birdies against two bogeys for a 206.

Boutier and Lee matched 66s while Shibuno turned in a solid 68 for joint third at 207.