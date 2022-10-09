^

Sports

Saso gains with 68, but stays six shots off in Mediheal Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 1:16pm
Saso gains with 68, but stays six shots off in Mediheal Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at The Saticoy Club on October 08, 2022 in Somis, California.
MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso sizzled late but just in time to fan a surge in moving day although she remained too far behind a steady Jodi Ewart Shadoff to ever pose a threat in the title race in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Somis, California Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Saso birdied four of the last seven holes of the Saticoy Club course that continued to receive a beating from the cream of the crop, her 68 lifting her from joint 19th to a share of sixth at eight-under 208 for a crack at not necessarily the title but at a best finish in a season marked by a third-place effort in Gainbridge LPGA way back last January and marred by a number of so-so finishes, including seven missed cuts.

She stayed six shots off Shadoff with 18 holes left in the $1.8 million championship but just two strokes off second-running Paula Reto of South Africa and a shot behind the third-running troika of Celine Boutier of France, American Andrea Lee and fellow Japanese Hinako Shibuno.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, whose game somewhat took a dip after scoring a major breakthrough in the 2021 US Women’s Open, appeared headed for another not-so-impressive round with a birdie and a bogey to show after 11 holes. But she birdied No. 12, gained another stroke on the par-5 14th, birdied No. 16 before holing out with another birdie on the closing par-5 hole for a 35-33.

Though she grappled a bit with her irons and short game that saw her miss five greens, she made up for the struggle with 27 putts as she tied American Danielle Kang, who also shot a 68, and Chinese Xiyu Lin, who carded a 70, at sixth.

But Shadoff kept her rivals at bay with another superb round, a bogey-free 69 that kept her four strokes clear off Reto at 202 as the latter also turned in a three-under card made up of five birdies against two bogeys for a 206.

Boutier and Lee matched 66s while Shibuno turned in a solid 68 for joint third at 207.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jerwin vows to regain title

Jerwin vows to regain title

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It won’t be easy dethroning the Argentine tough guy who took his IBF superflyweight title away in convincing fashion...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

2 days ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw

Eala bows out in W80 event

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala absorbed a 6-2, 7-5 quarterfinal loss to Mexican Marcela Zacarias and bowed out of contention in the W80 Rancho Santa Fe yesterday in California.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial ready to rumble &nbsp;

Marcial ready to rumble  

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Tokyo Olympic middleweight boxing bronze medalist Eumir Marcial brushed off Steven Pichardo’s advantage in height and...
Sports
fbtw
Knights raise hopes; Cardinals finally score &nbsp;

Knights raise hopes; Cardinals finally score  

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Brent Paraiso gave defending champion Letran a passing grade after their first eight games in NCAA Season 98.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NU Bulldogs take scrappy win over UST Tigers

NU Bulldogs take scrappy win over UST Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Despite going scoreless in more than seven minutes in the fourth salvo, the Bulldogs had a big enough cushion to deny a UST...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers fend off Blue Eagles, improve to 2-1

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers fend off Blue Eagles, improve to 2-1

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a game where neither team held a sizeable lead, DLSU leaned on Lea Sario's scoring burst to overcome their perennial rivals...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas fades vs Martinez, fails to regain IBF junior bantamweight title

Ancajas fades vs Martinez, fails to regain IBF junior bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Their tangle, which features Carlos Ocampo meeting Sebastian Fundora in the main event for the WBC junior middleweight title,...
Sports
fbtw
NU passes UST test to move on cusp of 100th win

NU passes UST test to move on cusp of 100th win

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0, needed to escape a gritty UST squad that wouldn't go away.
Sports
fbtw
GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
With Gomez on Board 1 in the absence of regular GM Banjo Barcenilla, Laguna defeated the Cavite Spartans 12-9 and the Isabela...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with