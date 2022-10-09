^

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers fend off Blue Eagles, improve to 2-1

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 12:47pm
Lee Sario
MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Archers foiled the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 75-67, for their second win in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on Sunday.

In a game where neither team held a sizeable lead, DLSU leaned on Lee Sario's scoring burst to overcome their perennial rivals in the fourth salvo.

After Jhazmin Joson converted on a layup off of a steal to get Ateneo within three, 67-70, with 1:50 left, Sario converted on a triple to push DLSU's lead back to six.

Sario then converted two freebies late to arrive at the final score.

Sario finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to pace La Salle. Fina Tchuido also added 13 points and 10 boards in her first Ateneo-La Salle matchup.

Kacey Dela Rosa recorded a double double of 21 markers and 14 boards to lead Ateneo in the losing effort. Joson contributed 14 points as well.

To get the better of Ateneo in their storied rivalry, DLSU coach Cholo Villanueva relished the win more than others.

"For us it's about pride. We can lose to any team but we don't want to lose to Ateneo. Maybe because I'm from an era na that was the thing." said Villanueva after the game.

"For us, it's the competition and the pride of not losing to a rival school. For the girls, it was just about wanting it more, more than the other team." he added.

DLSU plays UE next as they seek to improve to 3-1 for the year. Ateneo, meanwhile, faces the UST Growling Tigresses. Both games tip off on Wednesday, October 12, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Philstar
