^

Sports

Ancajas fades vs Martinez, fails to regain IBF junior bantamweight title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 11:38am
Ancajas fades vs Martinez, fails to regain IBF junior bantamweight title
Jerwin Ancajas (L) lost anew to Fernando Martinez via unanimous decision
Twitter / SHOWTIME Boxing

MANILA, Philippines — Jerwin Ancajas (33-3, 22 KOs) lost steam late against Argentina's Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) as the latter defended the IBF junior bantamweight belt via unanimous decision in their anticipated rematch at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Their tangle, which features Carlos Ocampo meeting Sebastian Fundora in the main event for the WBC junior middleweight title, went to the judges scorecards as Martinez kept his output high until the final bell.

All judges scored the bout in favor of Martinez, 119-109, 118-110 (twice).

Ancajas showed promise in the early goings of the bout, especially in the second round where he boxed beautifully and kept Martinez at bay with his footwork.

But the power-punching champion from Argentina just kept coming, swarming Ancajas with power shots and wearing him down in the latter half of the fight.

Martinez's best moment came in the sixth round where he continuously pummeled Ancajas with shots to head, an offensive onslaught the Filipino impressively survived.

In the seventh round, an accidental clash of heads opened up a cut on Ancajas forehead to add to his woes.

Martinez dominated what looked to be a gassed Ancajas in the latter rounds of the match to seal the decision in his favor.

In the undercard, compatriot and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial bested Steven Pichardo for a unanimous decision over Steven Pichardo.

Improving to 3-0, Marcial bucked an early cut above his right eye that hampered his vision throughout the match.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

2 days ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial ready to rumble &nbsp;

Marcial ready to rumble  

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Tokyo Olympic middleweight boxing bronze medalist Eumir Marcial brushed off Steven Pichardo’s advantage in height and...
Sports
fbtw
Court of Tax Appeals cancels P2.2-B tax of Pacquiao, wife Jinkee

Court of Tax Appeals cancels P2.2-B tax of Pacquiao, wife Jinkee

By Cecil Morella | 1 day ago
Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Friday won a years-long court battle to avoid paying tens of millions of dollars...
Sports
fbtw
Knights raise hopes; Cardinals finally score &nbsp;

Knights raise hopes; Cardinals finally score  

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Brent Paraiso gave defending champion Letran a passing grade after their first eight games in NCAA Season 98.
Sports
fbtw

Eala bows out in W80 event

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala absorbed a 6-2, 7-5 quarterfinal loss to Mexican Marcela Zacarias and bowed out of contention in the W80 Rancho Santa Fe yesterday in California.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Lyceum of the Philippines and Ateneo's LG Helios, who were Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 1 and CCE University...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: Blacklist relishes return to top after 'disaster' in Season 9

MPL PH: Blacklist relishes return to top after 'disaster' in Season 9

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The two-time MPL PH champions clawed their way back to the summit despite a tumultuous regular season with a 2-0 sweep of...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: Blacklist International seals 1st place; RSG climbs to 3rd

MPL PH: Blacklist International seals 1st place; RSG climbs to 3rd

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Blacklist International defied all odds to end the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Filipino coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon led his Cambodian team, Burn x Flash, to its maiden Mobile Legends: Bang Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

10 days ago
One of the biggest franchises in video game history is coming to an end on Friday with the release of FIFA 23, the final installment...
Sports
fbtw
Chase for No. 1 spot continues in last week of MPL Season 10

Chase for No. 1 spot continues in last week of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
Four teams are locked in a race to finish the regular season of Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with