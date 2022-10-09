Ancajas fades vs Martinez, fails to regain IBF junior bantamweight title

MANILA, Philippines — Jerwin Ancajas (33-3, 22 KOs) lost steam late against Argentina's Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) as the latter defended the IBF junior bantamweight belt via unanimous decision in their anticipated rematch at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Their tangle, which features Carlos Ocampo meeting Sebastian Fundora in the main event for the WBC junior middleweight title, went to the judges scorecards as Martinez kept his output high until the final bell.

All judges scored the bout in favor of Martinez, 119-109, 118-110 (twice).

Ancajas showed promise in the early goings of the bout, especially in the second round where he boxed beautifully and kept Martinez at bay with his footwork.

But the power-punching champion from Argentina just kept coming, swarming Ancajas with power shots and wearing him down in the latter half of the fight.

Martinez's best moment came in the sixth round where he continuously pummeled Ancajas with shots to head, an offensive onslaught the Filipino impressively survived.

In the seventh round, an accidental clash of heads opened up a cut on Ancajas forehead to add to his woes.

Martinez dominated what looked to be a gassed Ancajas in the latter rounds of the match to seal the decision in his favor.

In the undercard, compatriot and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial bested Steven Pichardo for a unanimous decision over Steven Pichardo.

Improving to 3-0, Marcial bucked an early cut above his right eye that hampered his vision throughout the match.