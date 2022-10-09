^

NU passes UST test to move on cusp of 100th win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 10:02am
Angel Surada
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs survived a tough challenge by the UST Growling Tigresses to keep themselves spotless, 78-75, and extend their historic win streak to 99 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0, needed to escape a gritty UST squad that wouldn't go away.

After erasing a 17-point deficit, Tacky Tacatac nailed a three-pointer with 10.7 left to get UST within two, 75-77, to open the door wide open for the Lady Tigresses to stage the upset and crash NU's party.

But with the clock winding down, UST needed to play the foul game as Angel Surada split her free throws to push NU's advantage to three.

This forced UST, who were out of timeouts, to go for a triple in the final possession.

Joylyn Pangilinan could not convert on the Hail Mary heave to force overtime against the six-time defending champions in a rematch of UAAP Season 82's women's hoops final.

Karl Ann Pingol finished with 14 points and six rebounds to cop player of the game honors for the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Surada, who came up with big plays down the stretch to keep UST at bay, contributed 11 points while Camille Clarin added 13 markers.

Eka Soriano and Tacatac both had 18 points for UST in the upset try.

NU plays the UP Fighting Maroons next as they gun for their 100th straight victory on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Tigresses, now at 2-1, face the Ateneo Blue Eagles also at UST.

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP
