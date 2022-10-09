^

Sports

GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 9:41am
GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP
Chess stock.
istock

MANILA, Philippines — After a sabbatical that lasted for almost a year, Grandmaster John Paul Gomez returned to the Laguna Heroes and inspired them to a pair of wins Saturday night, in Open Conference action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

With Gomez on Board 1 in the absence of regular GM Banjo Barcenilla, Laguna defeated the Cavite Spartans 12-9 and the Isabela Knight of Alexander, 16.5-4.5.

In both matches, Gomez claimed five of the six points available — he split his rapid match with IM Joel Banawa in Laguna’s match versus Cavite.

The last time Gomez played for Laguna was on November 20, 2021 during the semi-finals of last year’s Open Conference where the San Juan Predators defeated the Laguna Heroes in two sets en route to their first PCAP title. 

He returned to a Heroes squad, that is minus Armageddon king FM AJ Literatus who transferred this conference to the Davao Chess Eagles. 

Other top performers for the Heroes included Richie Jocson on the homegrown board who won all six points and IM Angelo Young who also claimed five of the six points in both his matches. 

The two wins gave Laguna a 6-2 record that allowed them to climb to third spot in the northern division in this first round of the Open Conference. 

Pace-setting Pasig is still unbeaten in eight matches while defending champions, San Juan, are in second place with a 7-1 slate.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

2 days ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw

Eala bows out in W80 event

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala absorbed a 6-2, 7-5 quarterfinal loss to Mexican Marcela Zacarias and bowed out of contention in the W80 Rancho Santa Fe yesterday in California.
Sports
fbtw
Knights raise hopes; Cardinals finally score &nbsp;

Knights raise hopes; Cardinals finally score  

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Brent Paraiso gave defending champion Letran a passing grade after their first eight games in NCAA Season 98.
Sports
fbtw
Court of Tax Appeals cancels P2.2-B tax of Pacquiao, wife Jinkee

Court of Tax Appeals cancels P2.2-B tax of Pacquiao, wife Jinkee

By Cecil Morella | 1 day ago
Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Friday won a years-long court battle to avoid paying tens of millions of dollars...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer helps Shiga win in OT; Thirdy's San-En bests Dwight, Hokkaido

B. League: Kiefer helps Shiga win in OT; Thirdy's San-En bests Dwight, Hokkaido

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Kiefer, who nailed the jumper to put Shiga ahead by two, 77-75, late in regulation before Niigata tied the game to force overtime,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
With Gomez on Board 1 in the absence of regular GM Banjo Barcenilla, Laguna defeated the Cavite Spartans 12-9 and the Isabela...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Pirates off to hot start

Lady Pirates off to hot start

11 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines blasted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, to open its Pool B campaign in the...
Sports
fbtw

Swiatek books 59th win of 2022

11 hours ago
World number one Iga Swiatek reached her 10th semifinal of the season on Friday by defeating American qualifier Caty McNally in straight sets at the Ostrava WTA tournament.
Sports
fbtw

Mercado, Emana arrange PCA Open showdown

11 hours ago
Chloe Marie Mercado battled back from a blowout first-set loss with a big escape in the second then wore down Kaye Mustaza to carve out a 2-6, 7-6 (12-10), 5-2(ret.) victory and reach the finals of the PCA Open Juniors...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Medvedev in semifinals

Djokovic, Medvedev in semifinals

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic dominated Russian Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 6-3, to reach the Astana ATP semi-finals on Friday where he will face...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with