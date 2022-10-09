GM Gomez returns to inspire Laguna to twin wins in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines — After a sabbatical that lasted for almost a year, Grandmaster John Paul Gomez returned to the Laguna Heroes and inspired them to a pair of wins Saturday night, in Open Conference action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

With Gomez on Board 1 in the absence of regular GM Banjo Barcenilla, Laguna defeated the Cavite Spartans 12-9 and the Isabela Knight of Alexander, 16.5-4.5.

In both matches, Gomez claimed five of the six points available — he split his rapid match with IM Joel Banawa in Laguna’s match versus Cavite.

The last time Gomez played for Laguna was on November 20, 2021 during the semi-finals of last year’s Open Conference where the San Juan Predators defeated the Laguna Heroes in two sets en route to their first PCAP title.

He returned to a Heroes squad, that is minus Armageddon king FM AJ Literatus who transferred this conference to the Davao Chess Eagles.

Other top performers for the Heroes included Richie Jocson on the homegrown board who won all six points and IM Angelo Young who also claimed five of the six points in both his matches.

The two wins gave Laguna a 6-2 record that allowed them to climb to third spot in the northern division in this first round of the Open Conference.

Pace-setting Pasig is still unbeaten in eight matches while defending champions, San Juan, are in second place with a 7-1 slate.