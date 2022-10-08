^

Sports

Fortea happy to step up for injury-hit Cagulangan as UP goes 3-0

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 9:31pm
Fortea happy to step up for injury-hit Cagulangan as UP goes 3-0
Terrence Fortea
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Terrence Fortea has filled the shoes of injured point guard JD Cagulangan well for the UP Fighting Maroons as the defending champions remain unblemished in three games in UAAP Season 85 basketball.

And against FEU, Fortea stepped up in the scoring column with a career-high 17 points to help the Maroons survive the Tamaraws.

But the sharpshooter refused to pat himself on the back, even as he continues to be a formidable substitute for Cagulangan in the starting point guard role.

"Ako naman kasi, since noong sitwasyong namin about kay Maimai [Cagulangan], mindset ko na agad na kailangan ko mag-step up para sa team namin," said Fortea after the game.

"So ayun, siguro 'yung 17 points, wala naman akong... Hindi ko naman siya pinilit. Siguro, napunta lang sa sitwasyon na 'yun. So ayun. Masaya ako sa pinakita ng team namin. 'Di man consistent, pero siguro mapupunta kami doon," he added.

Fortea was a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point land. He also sank two pressure-filled free throws in the end game as UP held on for the victory, 73-67.

For his perfect game, the NU Nazareth school product deflected the credit to his coaches.

"Si Coach Chris [Luanzon] din, malaking tulong. Ah, siguro binibigyan ko rin kasi ng time 'yung shooting ko ulit eh. Siguro sinwerte lang din kanina," said Fortea.

It is highly likely that Cagulangan will be missing the entire first round for the defending champions. But as Fortea has been showing, UP can afford the guard's absence for a little while longer.

Fortea and UP hope to continue their perfect season against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

1 day ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Eala faltered against the higher ranked Zacarias in a two-hour 16-minute battle to wrap up her tournaments in California after...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
After a fiery eight-birdie, two-bogey opening card that put her within a stroke off Maddie Caldwell-Young — and...
Sports
fbtw
Resurgent Maroons hope to build winning culture in women's hoops program

Resurgent Maroons hope to build winning culture in women's hoops program

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
A comeback victory coming at the expense of the Lady Tamaraws, UP head coach Paul Ramos says it isn't just the wins they're...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas make Stajcic 'proud' after last-gasp draw against Costa Rica

Filipinas make Stajcic 'proud' after last-gasp draw against Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Clear underdogs against the Central American team, Stajcic lauded his players for the effort in keeping pace with their ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Looking back, John Michael "Zico" Dizon did not expect he would earn the title he had wanted for so long in his first season...
Sports
fbtw
Inspiring creativity: Genshin Impact's artistic influence

Inspiring creativity: Genshin Impact's artistic influence

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
Genshin Impact’s popularity can be attributed to the many stunning promotional videos it has released for the game’s...
Sports
fbtw
With a gamer prince and oil billions, Saudi turns to esports

With a gamer prince and oil billions, Saudi turns to esports

September 22, 2022 - 11:13am
Much like with Formula One and professional golf, the world's biggest oil exporter has in recent years leveraged its immense...
Sports
fbtw
New updates, HoYoFEST return mark Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary

New updates, HoYoFEST return mark Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary

By Michelle Lojo | September 22, 2022 - 10:10am
In the Philippines, Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant in San Juan will once again host the event as it had done so last...
Sports
fbtw
Trash talking gains notoriety in esports

Trash talking gains notoriety in esports

By Michelle Lojo | September 6, 2022 - 12:37pm
The complicated relationship between esports and trash talking gets a share of the spotlight in the ongoing Mobile Legends:...
Sports
fbtw
How esports managers ensure the mental health of MLBB athletes in the MPL

How esports managers ensure the mental health of MLBB athletes in the MPL

By Luisa Morales | September 4, 2022 - 2:47pm
When it comes to the esports athletes of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with