Fortea happy to step up for injury-hit Cagulangan as UP goes 3-0

MANILA, Philippines — Terrence Fortea has filled the shoes of injured point guard JD Cagulangan well for the UP Fighting Maroons as the defending champions remain unblemished in three games in UAAP Season 85 basketball.

And against FEU, Fortea stepped up in the scoring column with a career-high 17 points to help the Maroons survive the Tamaraws.

But the sharpshooter refused to pat himself on the back, even as he continues to be a formidable substitute for Cagulangan in the starting point guard role.

"Ako naman kasi, since noong sitwasyong namin about kay Maimai [Cagulangan], mindset ko na agad na kailangan ko mag-step up para sa team namin," said Fortea after the game.

"So ayun, siguro 'yung 17 points, wala naman akong... Hindi ko naman siya pinilit. Siguro, napunta lang sa sitwasyon na 'yun. So ayun. Masaya ako sa pinakita ng team namin. 'Di man consistent, pero siguro mapupunta kami doon," he added.

Fortea was a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point land. He also sank two pressure-filled free throws in the end game as UP held on for the victory, 73-67.

For his perfect game, the NU Nazareth school product deflected the credit to his coaches.

"Si Coach Chris [Luanzon] din, malaking tulong. Ah, siguro binibigyan ko rin kasi ng time 'yung shooting ko ulit eh. Siguro sinwerte lang din kanina," said Fortea.

It is highly likely that Cagulangan will be missing the entire first round for the defending champions. But as Fortea has been showing, UP can afford the guard's absence for a little while longer.

Fortea and UP hope to continue their perfect season against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.