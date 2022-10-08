B. League: Kiefer helps Shiga win in OT; Thirdy's San-En bests Dwight, Hokkaido

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena made key plays down the stretch for the Shiga Lakes to help them take their first win of the 2022-23 B. League season at the expense of the Niigata Albirex BB in overtime, 96-88, on Saturday.

Kiefer, who nailed the jumper to put Shiga ahead by two, 77-75, late in regulation before Niigata tied the game to force overtime, handed two timely assists in the extra period to help his team get over the hump.

He finished with 10 points, eight assists and a steal in the breakthrough victory.

Elsewhere, his brother Thirdy also took the victory as the San-En NeoPhoenix beat Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, 76-57.

Though Ramos had the better game with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals, and two blocks, Levanga could not barge into the win column.

Thirdy, for his part, had a quiet performance in the victory for the 1-2 San-En with five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins remain perfect in three games as they beat the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 94-72.

Parks had 11 points, one rebound and two assists off the bench.

Ryukyu Filipino import Jay Washington, meanwhile, was scoreless in 2:08 minutes of action.

Two other Pinoys in B1, Justine Baltazar and Matthew Wright, picked up Did Not Plays (DNPs) in their respective team's games.

Baltazar's Hiroshima Dragonflies won over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 72-71, while Wright's Kyoto Hannaryz lost to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 78-66.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca blanked the Kagawa Five Arrows in overtime, 90-81.

After being down by as much as 17 points, Nagasaki stormed back to claim the victory in the extra period. Heading finished with nine points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Kagawa's Filipino reinforcement in Roosevelt Adams has yet to arrive in Japan.

Nagasaki improves to 2-1 while Kagawa falls to 1-2.

In the other games, Gerg Slaughter finished with four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in his second game for the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka.

They bowed 76-80 to the Ehime Orange Vikings and fell 1-3 for the season.

Kobe Paras, meanwhile, also picked up a DNP in Altiri Chiba's 86-89 loss to the Yamagata Wyverns.