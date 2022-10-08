^

Sports

Tio tows Phoenix past NLEX for 1st win in Commissioner's Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 7:17pm
Tyler Tio
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Tyler Tio dropped a career-high 26 points to help the Phoenix Fuel Masters get over the hump for a 111-97 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

After a 0-3 start to the conference, Phoenix rebounded to blemish NLEX's record with a 58-point second half.

Tio jump-started a pivotal 9-0 run after a deadlock in the middle of the fourth salvo as Phoenix created some separation, 96-87, with 6:56 left in the game.

But it was the 11-3 finishing kick that did NLEX in as Phoenix reinforcement Kaleb Wesson punctuated the run with a slam with 10 ticks remaining.

Wesson tallied a 20-20 stat line with 22 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists in the victory.

Tio, for his part, added seven assists to his career scoring performance. Javee Mocon had an all-around game of 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Earl Clark's dominating performance of 36 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists thus went in vain as NLEX fell to 2-1.

Phoenix thus bring some momentum over into their next game against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Friday, October 14.

NLEX meanwhile, looks for a bounce-back victory against the Magnolia Chicken Timplado Hotshots on Wednesday, October 12.

