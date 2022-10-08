^

Sports

Tamayo comes up clutch anew as Maroons deny Tams for solo UAAP lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 6:43pm
Tamayo comes up clutch anew as Maroons deny Tams for solo UAAP lead
Carl Tamayo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:02 p.m.) — Carl Tamayo took over late anew for the UP Fighting Maroons as they stayed perfect at the expense of the FEU Tamaraws, 73-67, in UAAP Season 85 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

As the Tamaraws erased a hot start by the Maroons where UP led by as much as 14 in the opening salvo, 20-6, Tamayo scored eight of the Maroons' 16 points in the fourth quarter to help his team improve to 3-0.

Tamayo hit a baseline jumper to push their lead to five, 70-65, with 2:05 ticks left on the clock. FEU had entered the fourth frame leading by three, 60-57.

Though an unsportsmanlike foul called on Harold Alarcon drawn by Ljay Gonzales on an and-one opportunity opened the door wide open for the Morayta squad, Gonzales ended up missing the bonus to bail UP out.

The Maroons then forced the stop to keep their lead at three, 70-67.

Terrence Fortea then drew a foul on Jorck Bautista and knocked down both freebies to make it a two-possession lead for the Fighting Maroons with 28.2 left, 72-67.

Tamayo then split his free throws late in the game to arrive at the final score. 

Tamayo finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Fortea, meanwhile, scored a career-high 17 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting from three point land. Fortea also had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Despite the perfect record, UP has been struggling to dominate their opponents. Assistant coach Christian Luanzon believes the team leaves much to be desired in terms of playing hard all 40 minutes of the game.

"We got what we wanted, compared to the last two games, starting out strong. But we were not able to sustain it. So, this is one thing that Coach Gold [Monteverde] always preaches, yung consistency of all four quarters." said Luanzon.

For FEU, it was Ximone Sandagon who paced the Morayta squad's efforts with 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting. Sandagon also had seven rebounds, one steal, and one block off of the bench.

The Tamaraws slumps to 0-3 and remains the only winless team in the league this season.

UP faces NU next while the FEU Tamaraws continue to seek for their first win against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Fortea 17, Tamayo 16, Diouf 11, Lucero 10, Alarcon 8, Abadiano 7, Eusebio 2, Calimag 1, Torculas 1, Spencer 0, Ramos 0, Lina 0.
FEU 67 -- Sandagon 20, Sleat 11, Gonzales 11, Anonuevo 9, Bautista 7, Torres 5, Alforque 2, Celzo 2, Tempra 0, Tchuente 0, Guibao 0.

Quarters: 10-23, 41-42, 57-60, 73-67.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
On the last kick of the match in added time, Guillou scored off of a long ball from Olivia McDaniel. As the rock pinballed...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

1 day ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Despite trailing by as much as 16 points against the Lady Tamaraws, Kaye Pesquera led a furious charge by the Maroons who...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Eala faltered against the higher ranked Zacarias in a two-hour 16-minute battle to wrap up her tournaments in California after...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas make Stajcic 'proud' after last-gasp draw against Costa Rica

Filipinas make Stajcic 'proud' after last-gasp draw against Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Clear underdogs against the Central American team, Stajcic lauded his players for the effort in keeping pace with their ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
B. League: Kiefer helps Shiga win in OT; Thirdy's San-En bests Dwight, Hokkaido

B. League: Kiefer helps Shiga win in OT; Thirdy's San-En bests Dwight, Hokkaido

By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
Kiefer, who nailed the jumper to put Shiga ahead by two, 77-75, late in regulation before Niigata tied the game to force overtime,...
Sports
fbtw
Tio tows Phoenix past NLEX for 1st win in Commissioner's Cup

Tio tows Phoenix past NLEX for 1st win in Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a 0-3 start to the conference, Phoenix rebounded to blemish NLEX's record with a 58-point second half.
Sports
fbtw
Samoilenko takes over as High Speed Hitters repulse Troopers in five sets

Samoilenko takes over as High Speed Hitters repulse Troopers in five sets

2 hours ago
Russian import Elena Samoilenko shook off an early struggle with an explosive finish, pouring in three backrow hits in the...
Sports
fbtw
LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League

LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League

3 hours ago
Despite a scare in the closing stretch of the second set, the Lady Tamaraws completed their sweep of the debuting Lady Knights...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Adamson led by as much as 17 points before UE fought right back into it in the second and third quarters, getting within three...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with