^

Sports

Samoilenko takes over as High Speed Hitters repulse Troopers in five sets

Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 5:44pm
Samoilenko takes over as High Speed Hitters repulse Troopers in five sets
Elena Samoilenko
PVL

Games Tuesday
(Philsports Arena)

2:30 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Chery Tiggo

5:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT rose from a heartbreaker of a setback in the third set with a crushing win in the next then battled back from four points down in the decider to hammer out a 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11 decision over UAI-Army at the start of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Saturday.

Russian import Elena Samoilenko shook off an early struggle with an explosive finish, pouring in three backrow hits in the stretch, the last capping their fightback from 1-5 down and spiking her awesome 35-point debut in the Season 14-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The 6-5 Samoilenko was so impressive that she kept on delivering the points from behind the line with Mika Reyes providing a clutch block off Jovelyn Gonzaga and the High Speed Hitters also pouncing on an Army’s passing error that put PLDT at match point, 14-10.

But playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan gave Army a respite with a flawed serve in the ensuing play before setting up Samoilenko for the clincher in the two-hour, six-minute encounter in a finish that should set the tone of the battle in the single round elims of the import-laced tournament.

PLDT, which finished fifth in the Open Conference and placed fourth in the Invitationals, earlier reeled from a sorry setback in the pivotal third as Army picked on the former’s erratic game and scored 12 points off unforced errors while yielding just one of its own.

But it was Samoilenko’s backrow attack that sailed long that helped anchor Army’s strong finish as the Lady Troopers tied the set at 23 before Honey Royse Tubino stepped up and scored the last two points on a block off Fiola Ceballos and a soft hit to an unguarded spot on Zone 5.

In a replay, however, Samoilenko’s hit grazed the fingers of an Army defender.

But the High Speed Hitters lived through that break and dominated the fourth with both coaches George Pascua (PLDT) and Kungfu Reyes (Army) opting to rest their respective reinforcements in anticipation of a grueling duel in the fifth.

Army got the better of PLDT and scored five of the first six points but the High Speed Hitters recovered in time to force a tie at 7 behind Samoilenko and Reyes aided by a couple of the Lady Troopers’ miscues.

A Gonzaga hit gave Army back the lead but after Samoilenko tied it again with her own blast, the High Speed Hitters took three of the next four points and bucked Army Canadian import Laure Condotta’s kill that closed the gap at 10-11 with a decisive 4-1 windup.

Chin Basas backed Samoilenko with 11 points while Reyes, Dell Palomata and Ceballos scored 10 points apiece and Dimaculangan added seven points for PLDT, which banged in 66 attack points, 15 more than Army.

The tall frontline of PLDT also produced 10 blocks against Army’s four but must make the necessary adjustments when they set for their second game against powerhouse and grand slam-seeking Creamline on Thursday after giving up 33 points on miscues.

Army, which yielded 21 unforced errors, drew 17 points apiece from Condotta and Tubino but Gonzaga settled for eight points and Jeanette Villareal and Ivy Perez combined for 12 points.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Eala faltered against the higher ranked Zacarias in a two-hour 16-minute battle to wrap up her tournaments in California after...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

1 day ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
On the last kick of the match in added time, Guillou scored off of a long ball from Olivia McDaniel. As the rock pinballed...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Only the top eight teams advance to the second round; and for teams in the middle of the pack or in the bottom half of the...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Despite trailing by as much as 16 points against the Lady Tamaraws, Kaye Pesquera led a furious charge by the Maroons who...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Tamayo comes up clutch anew as Maroons deny Tams for solo UAAP lead

Tamayo comes up clutch anew as Maroons deny Tams for solo UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 16 minutes ago
As the Tamaraws erased a hot start by the Maroons where they led by as much as 14 in the opening salvo, 20-6, Tamayo scored...
Sports
fbtw
LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League

LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League

1 hour ago
Despite a scare in the closing stretch of the second set, the Lady Tamaraws completed their sweep of the debuting Lady Knights...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Adamson led by as much as 17 points before UE fought right back into it in the second and third quarters, getting within three...
Sports
fbtw
Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A video has shown light on the "altercation" between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
After a fiery eight-birdie, two-bogey opening card that put her within a stroke off Maddie Caldwell-Young — and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with