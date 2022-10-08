LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League

Games Sunday:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

10:00 a.m. — NU vs JRU

12:30 p.m. — DLSU vs Letran

3:00 p.m. — UP vs UE

5:30 p.m. — SSC-R vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University blasted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, to open its Pool B campaign in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on a high note Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Joan Doguna, Johna Dolorito and Zonxi Dahab displayed composure and veteran smarts late in the fourth set for the Lady Pirates to foil the Lady General’s attempt to force a fifth frame.

Holding on to a slim, 20-19, lead in the fourth set, LPU scored four straight points with Dolorito pushing the Lady Pirates at match point, 24-20, off a kill block on EAC hitter Catherine Almazan.

Almazan saved a match point for the Lady Generals before Dahab closed it out with a sharp spike that broke the two-man block of EAC.

LPU head coach Cromwell Garcia lauded his wards for keeping their composure, especially in the tight fourth set.

“They showed maturity down the stretch. That’s what we want to see from them,” said Garcia.

Doguna powered the Lady Pirates with 15 points off 11 attacks, two aces and two kill blocks. Dolorito had 14 markers while Janeth Tulang and Venice Puzon got 12 and 10 points, respectively, for LPU.

Almazan got 20 points while Anne Formento added 17 markers for the Lady Generals.

Meanwhile, reigning UAAP champion National University makes its much-awaited debut on Sunday against Jose Riza University in Pool C of the tournament airing live via Plus Network on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Game time is set at 10:00 a.m. with the favored Lady Bulldogs parading their championship core led by UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, Princess Robles, Sheena Toring, Alyssa Solomon, top libero Jen Nierva and setter Camilla Lamina.

De La Salle University takes on Letran in the 12:30 p.m. Pool D match while University of the Philippines and University of the East collide at 3:00 p.m. in Pool A.

LPU and San Sebastian College will meet at 5:30 p.m.

In the second game, Far Eastern University boosted its bid for a spot in the next round after rolling past Letran, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15, to close its Pool D campaign.

Despite a scare in the closing stretch of the second set, the Lady Tamaraws completed their sweep of the debuting Lady Knights to hike their win-loss record to 2-1.

Jean Asis scattered 10 spikes and a kill block for 11 points to lead FEU, which rebounded from a five-set defeat at the hands of De La Salle University last week.

The Lady Tams will have to wait for other match results in Pool D to determine if they will secure one of the two spots in the next round.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the next round where they will be divided into two groups for another round-robin play to determine their rankings in the knockout quarterfinals.

Both the semifinal and final are also knockout games.