^

Sports

LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League

Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 5:32pm
LPU, FEU foil separate foes in Shakey's Super League
FEU's Barbie Jamili
SSL

Games Sunday:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

10:00 a.m. — NU vs JRU

12:30 p.m. — DLSU vs Letran

3:00 p.m. — UP vs UE

5:30 p.m. — SSC-R vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University blasted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, to open its Pool B campaign in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on a high note Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Joan Doguna, Johna Dolorito and Zonxi Dahab displayed composure and veteran smarts late in the fourth set for the Lady Pirates to foil the Lady General’s attempt to force a fifth frame.

Holding on to a slim, 20-19, lead in the fourth set, LPU scored four straight points with Dolorito pushing the Lady Pirates at match point, 24-20, off a kill block on EAC hitter Catherine Almazan.

Almazan saved a match point for the Lady Generals before Dahab closed it out with a sharp spike that broke the two-man block of EAC.

LPU head coach Cromwell Garcia lauded his wards for keeping their composure, especially in the tight fourth set.

“They showed maturity down the stretch. That’s what we want to see from them,” said Garcia.

Doguna powered the Lady Pirates with 15 points off 11 attacks, two aces and two kill blocks. Dolorito had 14 markers while Janeth Tulang and Venice Puzon got 12 and 10 points, respectively, for LPU.

Almazan got 20 points while Anne Formento added 17 markers for the Lady Generals.

Meanwhile, reigning UAAP champion National University makes its much-awaited debut on Sunday against Jose Riza University in Pool C of the tournament airing live via Plus Network on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Game time is set at 10:00 a.m. with the favored Lady Bulldogs parading their championship core led by UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, Princess Robles, Sheena Toring, Alyssa Solomon, top libero Jen Nierva and setter Camilla Lamina.

De La Salle University takes on Letran in the 12:30 p.m. Pool D match while University of the Philippines and University of the East collide at 3:00 p.m. in Pool A.

LPU and San Sebastian College will meet at 5:30 p.m.

In the second game, Far Eastern University boosted its bid for a spot in the next round after rolling past Letran, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15, to close its Pool D campaign.

Despite a scare in the closing stretch of the second set, the Lady Tamaraws completed their sweep of the debuting Lady Knights to hike their win-loss record to 2-1.

Jean Asis scattered 10 spikes and a kill block for 11 points to lead FEU, which rebounded from a five-set defeat at the hands of De La Salle University last week.

The Lady Tams will have to wait for other match results in Pool D to determine if they will secure one of the two spots in the next round.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the next round where they will be divided into two groups for another round-robin play to determine their rankings in the knockout quarterfinals.

Both the semifinal and final are also knockout games.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Eala faltered against the higher ranked Zacarias in a two-hour 16-minute battle to wrap up her tournaments in California after...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

1 day ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
On the last kick of the match in added time, Guillou scored off of a long ball from Olivia McDaniel. As the rock pinballed...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Only the top eight teams advance to the second round; and for teams in the middle of the pack or in the bottom half of the...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Despite trailing by as much as 16 points against the Lady Tamaraws, Kaye Pesquera led a furious charge by the Maroons who...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Tamayo comes up clutch anew as Maroons deny Tams for solo UAAP lead

Tamayo comes up clutch anew as Maroons deny Tams for solo UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 16 minutes ago
As the Tamaraws erased a hot start by the Maroons where they led by as much as 14 in the opening salvo, 20-6, Tamayo scored...
Sports
fbtw
Samoilenko takes over as High Speed Hitters repulse Troopers in five sets

Samoilenko takes over as High Speed Hitters repulse Troopers in five sets

1 hour ago
Russian import Elena Samoilenko shook off an early struggle with an explosive finish, pouring in three backrow hits in the...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Adamson led by as much as 17 points before UE fought right back into it in the second and third quarters, getting within three...
Sports
fbtw
Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A video has shown light on the "altercation" between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
After a fiery eight-birdie, two-bogey opening card that put her within a stroke off Maddie Caldwell-Young — and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with