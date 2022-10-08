^

Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 4:13pm
Joem Sabandal
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:27 p.m.) — The Adamson Soaring Falcons started and finished strong against the UE Red Warriors for their breakthrough win in UAAP Season 85, 74-61, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Falcons, who are coming off of a tough overtime loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, rode offensive burts in the first and fourth periods to deny UE another upset.

Adamson led by as much as 17 points before UE fought right back into it in the second and third quarters, getting within three points and trailing only by four, 45-49, at the end of the third salvo.

But a 12-3 start to the final frame helped Adamson pull away anew as Jerom Lastimosa finally found his shooting touch as well as the rest of the Falcons.

Vince Magbuhos nailed the dagger triple to push Adamson's lead to 14, 72-58, with two minutes and seven seconds left.

Lastimosa took player of the game honors with 11 points, and seven assists. He had zero turnovers in 24 minutes of play.

Joem Sabandal topped the scoring column with 16 markers. He also did not turn the ball over all game.

Luis Villegas paced UE in the upset try with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Adamson head coach Nash Racela relished the breakthrough victory, especially against a UE team that had high morale heading into the game.

"It's nice that we were able to handle UE, who we feel has a very high confidence right now. They're really playing well." said Racela.

Both teams now have a 1-2 slate.

Next up for Adamson are the FEU Tamaraws while the UE Red Warriors clash with the DLSU Green Archers on Wednesday, October 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 74 -- Sabandal 16, Lastimosa 11, V. Magbuhos 9, Douanga 9, Manzano 6, Hanapi 6, Colonia 5, Yerro 4, Flowers 4, Torres 2, Barcelona 2, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, W. Magbuhos 0, Fuentebella 0.
UE 61 -- Villegas 15, Payawal 12, K. Paranada 8, Pagsanjan 7, Sawat 7, Stevens 6, N. Paranada 4, Tulabut 2, Alcantara 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 23-9, 38-31, 49-45, 74-61.

