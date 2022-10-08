^

Sports

Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 3:37pm
Ardina slows down with 72, Del Rosario makes cut in Epson Tour Championship
Dottie Ardina of Philippines plays her shot on the third tee during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
MIKE STOBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina cooled down after a scorching 66 start, her mediocre even-par 72 dropping her from joint third to a share of 32nd halfway through the Epson Tour Championship, which produced a new leader in Thai Jaravee Boonchant in Florida Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After a fiery eight-birdie, two-bogey opening card that put her within a stroke off Maddie Caldwell-Young — and a boost to her LPGA Tour card bid, the Filipina shotmaker struggled with her putting, missing a number of birdie chances and ending up with 34 putts.

She remained steady off the mound, hitting 11 fairways, and missed just two greens, rescuing one while blowing the other, leading to a bogey on No. 12, which she negated with a birdie on the third hole.

With a 138 aggregate, the top ICTSI-backed bet fell seven shots off Boonchant, who sizzled with a solid eight-under 64 to jump from 11th to the top of the heap with 131, one stroke ahead of American Bailey Tardy and Korean Hyo Joon Jang, who matched outputs for the second straight day, a 66 for 132s while French Julie Aime also fueled her own title drive with a tournament-best, eagle-spiked, bogey-free 63 that lifted her from 52nd to joint fourth at 133 with Sophie Hausmann of Germany, Aussie Amelia Garvey and Swede Linnea Strom.

Hausman fired a 65, Garvey shot a 66 while Strom put in a 67 as they stayed in contention in the final event of this year’s Epson Tour.

But while Ardina slowed down, ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario improved with a 69 after a 71 for joint 53rd at 140, the cutoff score. She hit all but one fairway on a big 265-yard driving norm and reached regulation 14 times while finishing with 29 putts.

Abby Arevalo, however, failed to advance with a two-birdie, two-bogey round for a 72 and a 143, and Clariss Guce hardly recovered from a 74 with a 71 and missed the cut at 145.

Ardina, meanwhile, hopes to rebound and get back into the fight in the pivotal third round as she mixes it up with Americans Kennedy Swann and Katelyn Sisk at the backside of the par-72 layout at 8:11 a.m.

But focus will be on Boonchant, Hyo and Bailey, who go all-out for control in the 9:50 a.m. duel at the front with Aime also seeking to sustain her blistering 63 as she slugs it out with Hausmann and Garvey at 9:39 a.m.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Eala faltered against the higher ranked Zacarias in a two-hour 16-minute battle to wrap up her tournaments in California after...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

1 day ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
On the last kick of the match in added time, Guillou scored off of a long ball from Olivia McDaniel. As the rock pinballed...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder silence Sotto, 36ers with 33-point rout

Thunder silence Sotto, 36ers with 33-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Thunder, who featured former 36ers star Josh Giddey, led the game wire-to-wire and ballooned their lead to as big as 40...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Only the top eight teams advance to the second round; and for teams in the middle of the pack or in the bottom half of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

Adamson douses cold water on UE for 1st win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Adamson led by as much as 17 points before UE fought right back into it in the second and third quarters, getting within three...
Sports
fbtw
Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

Video shows Warriors' Green punching Poole in practice

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A video has shown light on the "altercation" between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Sports
fbtw
Resurgent Maroons hope to build winning culture in women's hoops program

Resurgent Maroons hope to build winning culture in women's hoops program

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A comeback victory coming at the expense of the Lady Tamaraws, UP head coach Paul Ramos says it isn't just the wins they're...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesian football faces pivotal moment after stadium disaster

Indonesian football faces pivotal moment after stadium disaster

3 hours ago
The tragedy a week ago that killed 131 people, including 32 children, in the aftermath of a top-tier match has forced officials...
Sports
fbtw
Title-chasing Verstappen fastest in final Japanese GP practice

Title-chasing Verstappen fastest in final Japanese GP practice

3 hours ago
Verstappen can clinch the title on Sunday if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with