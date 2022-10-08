Resurgent Maroons hope to build winning culture in women's hoops program

MANILA, Philippines — With their men's team having clawed their way out of the cellar to a UAAP championship, the UP Fighting Maroons' women's hoops team hope to follow suit as they are in the middle of a resurgent season in UAAP Season 85.

Tallying the team's first win streak since 2015, the UP cagebelles look to shake off their identity as losers in the women's basketball tournament with big victories against Final Four teams in Adamson and FEU.

Related Stories Maroons mount emphatic comeback against Lady Tamaraws for win streak; Lady Falcons score breakthrough

A comeback victory coming at the expense of the Lady Tamaraws, UP head coach Paul Ramos says it isn't just the wins they're after — rather the confidence in themselves.

"It's very big [momentum]. As I've said to a lot of people, and even to our team, it's not the win that we're really trying to get here in our season, it's really the culture of winning kasi it's been a while since we are in the win record," Ramos said after the game.

"So as you know, psychology is a very big part of sports and I feel we're still in the transition phase, so unti-unti, every time we win, it builds up to our belief and solidifies our belief that we can win ball games." he added.

The victory on Saturday against FEU was a gritty one as UP needed to erase a 16-point deficit with a roaring second half led by Kaye Pesquera.

Now carrying rare back-to-back wins, Ramos hopes against hope to have a chance to continue the run against six-time defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs in their next game.

If the Lady Bulldogs win against UST on Sunday, the former will be gunning for their 100th straight victory against the Fighting Maroons.

Though knowing NU's calibre, Ramos wouldn't mind playing spoiler.

"I feel that entering that momentous event for NU, for us, there's always a first time. So, we wouldn't be on their side celebrating," said Ramos.

"Obviously, we want to break that record, we're not gonna enter the court celebrating for them. We would try our best to improve and get better during that game. If we put ourselves in an opportunity to win, we'll get it. Walang masama kung makapuwing kami," he added.

Still, Ramos keeps his players' feet on the ground as it will already be a big ask to simply compete with a program like NU, much less get the victory.

"We know the reality that they're a powerhouse. We cannot just joke around 'Oh makapuwing tayo', no, we have to play our a game in order for us to be at least in a position to win -- not win the game, but in a position to win a ball game. So, it's a big mindset, but again, every game, we're just happy that we're gaining momentum," he said.

UP faces off with NU at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday, October 12.