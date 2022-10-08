Mercado barges into PCA Open juniors finals vs Emana

MANILA, Philippines — Chloe Marie Mercado battled back from a blowout first set loss with a big escape in the second then wore down Kaye Mustaza in the decider to carve out a 2-6, 7-6 (12-10), 5-2(ret.) victory and storm into the finals of the PCA Open Juniors Tennis Championships at the PCA courts in Plaza Dilao, Paco last Friday.

The third-ranked Mercado, a rising 14-year-old find from Angat, Bulacan, came into the semis brimming with confidence following a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Ana Sonza but yielded to Mustaza's superb all-around game in the early going of their Final Four face-off. But she picked herself up in the second, fought her top-seeded rival shot-for-shot and squeaked out a tough win in the tiebreaker to force a third set.

The Wellspring Christian homeschooler, who recently attended a tennis academy in the US, pressed her attack in the decider to seize early control then snatched the victory as Mustaza succumbed due to cramps.

Mercado, however, will have her hands full when she goes for a breakthrough against No. 2 Mica Emana, a multi-titled campaigner in the Palawan Pawnshop age-grouper who crushed Glydel Guevarra, 6-0, 6-0, in their side of the semis duel.

Meanwhile, Emana also reached the quarters of the premier 18-U play of the annual event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala, councilor Jong Isip, Dunlop and GAC Motors, facing Zerahiah dela Torre for a spot in the semis.

Other QF matches pit Althea Martirez against Chelsea Bernaldez; Alexa Milliam versus Juliana Carvajal; and Jenaila Prulla against Abigail Aguirre.

In boys’ play, Isaac Lim and Mateo Rivas set up a title clash for the 18-U trophy after posting identical 6-1, 6-1 results over Jairaj Sehwani and JB Santiago, respectively, while unranked John Erik Ayson stunned No. 5 Ivan Manila, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4, to barge into the 16-U finals against JB Aguilar, who blasted Joshua Diva, 6-0, 6-0.

Benedict Lim, on the other hand, toppled Frank Dilao, 6-3, 6-4, to seal a title duel with second seed James Aquino, who foiled Stephen Fuertes, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0, in boys’ 14-U category, while Kresthan Belacas beat Aaron Coyiuto, 5-3, 4-1, to dispute the 10-unisex diadem with James Estrella, who held off Shan Recamara in three.

In girls’ 12-U, Cadee Dagoon repulsed Zacci Yuipco, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9, to advance to the semis against Lourrai Jallorina, who trounced Leila Tula, 6-2, 6-3, while Maristella Torrecampo scored a 6-1, 1-0(ret.) win over Erynne Ong to arrange a Final Four duel with Roniella Oliveros, who subdued Francine Wong, 7-5(5), 6-2, in the lower half of the draw.