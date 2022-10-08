Guillou scores at the death as Filipinas salvage draw vs Costa Rica

MANILA, Philippines — Katrina Guillou came up clutch for the Philippine women's national football team as they salvaged a 1-1 draw against fellow FIFA Women's World Cup-bound side Costa Rica at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

On the last kick of the match in added time, Guillou scored off of a long ball from Olivia McDaniel. As the rock pinballed between defenders, Guillou was able to get the last touch for the tap in past Priscilla Tapia.

WATCH: Katrina Guillou (@guillouk6) scores the equalizer at the death for the @PilipinasWNFT to draw Costa Rica, 1-1, in their international friendly



????: PWNT Stream | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/W8MXOX7hQt — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) October 8, 2022

Guillou's heroics helped the Filipinas come away with a draw in the first of two friendlies against the Central American side as part of their World Cup build-up.

The 37th ranked Costa Ricans were on the offensive for most of the fixture as they threatened to double their lead late in the match with tries by Shirley Cruz and Valeria Del Campo in the 90th minute and during added time.

But saves by McDaniel and Hali Long, respectively, kept the score at 1-nil to set up Guillou's late-match equalizer.

Long was also the one who opened the window of opportunity for McDaniel's free kick as she was the one who was fouled by Michelle Montero in the late goings of the match.

Priscilla Chinchilla penetrated McDaniel's defense at the 57th minute with a strong shot to the top right corner to put Costa Rica ahead, 1-0.

In the opening half, the Filipinas were stuck on the defensive as they denied multiple tries at goal for Costa Rica as the first half ended scoreless.

The Filipinas play Costa Rica anew on October 11.