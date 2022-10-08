Crucial matches between Manila and CDO, Toledo and Surigao highlight PCAP Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Four games are left in the first round of the Open Conference, the third and last tournament of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ (PCAP) calendar year.

Only the top eight teams advance to the second round; and for teams in the middle of the pack or in the bottom half of the standings, now is the time to either solidify their hold on their sports to advance or to make one last push.

For northern division squads Quezon City Simba’s Tribe (5th, 3-2), Cagayan Kings (6th, 3-3), Manila Indios Bravos (7th, 3-3), and the Rizal Batch Towers (8th, 3-3), they hope to go up the standings so as not to complicate matters.

However, the Indios Bravos go up against the Kings while the Batch Towers try to fend off the Olongapo Team 7 -- a squad that is fighting for dear life.

Quezon will hit a rough patch today when they take on the league-leading Pasig King Pirates (6-0) and the San Juan Predators (5-1).

Theoretically, the Cavite Spartans, Olongapo, or even winless Mindoro, still have chances but it is predicated on them sweeping their last assignments while hoping the others fall by the wayside.

Their fate, however, is no longer in their hands.

Over in the south, the Toledo Trojans (4th, 4-2) battle the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (6th, 4-3) -- a match-up with implications in the standings.

Toledo will close out the day’s double header with a match against Camarines-Iriga (5th, 4-3), another squad also looking to cement its place in the next round.

Camarines-Iriga will open their two matches against the 5-2 Davao Chess Eagles.

The matches of the Open Conference of PCAP can be viewed on streaming via the league’s Facebook page as well as the respective teams’ FB pages.