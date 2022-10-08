Alex Eala fails to overcome Mexican, exits 80K tourney in quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not extend her deep run in her first-ever 80,000 tournament as she failed to get past Marcela Zacarias of Mexico, 2-6, 5-7, in the quarterfinals of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).

Eala faltered against the higher ranked Zacarias in a two-hour 16-minute battle to wrap up her tournaments in California after winning the US Open Girls' Singles crown last month.

After a lopsided loss in the opening salvo, Eala tried to rebound as she went one game away from forcing a third set, 5-4, as she held her serve in Game 9.

But 229th-ranked Zacarias held her serve right back and won a break point in the next game to push the 17-year-old to the brink.

The Mexican then reached match point quickly, 40-15, while Eala was able to save one match point, it was only a consolation as Zacarias made no mistake on her second match point to claim the victory.

Eala thus finished her first W80 tournament as a quarterfinalist.

The 17-year-old barged into the main draw through the qualifiers where she was seeded 2nd.