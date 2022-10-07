Bay Area Dragons hold off Converge rally, stays spotless in Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons survived a furious Converge FiberXers rally to hold on for a 106-100 victory in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

The Dragons, who improved to 4-0, had to fend off the upset-seeking FiberXers with two clutch free throws from reinforcement Myles Powell with 11 ticks left.

Despite finding themselves in a 22-point hole, the young Converge team rallied back in the fourth salvo with a 28-10 run punctuated by a Quincy Miller jumpshot to slash the Bay Area lead down to four, 100-104, with 1:29 remaining.

Powell then gave Converge the perfect opportunity to get even closer with a turnover in the next possession.

But Maverick Ahanmisi, who sank back-to-back threes during Converge's run, was unable to hit from deep late to bail out the Dragons.

Reinforcements from both teams then missed out on the three ball as well in the next couple of possessions.

With the clock ticking down, the FiberXers were forced to play the foul game as they sent Powell to the free throw line as the latter pushed Bay Area's advantage to six, 106-100.

RK Ilagan missed the 3-pointer in the next possession as the PBA guest team held on for victory.

Powell finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block to pace the Dragons. Glen Yang added a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Songwei Zhu contributed 20 points as well for the wire-to-wire Bay Area win.

Miller had 38 points and 14 rebounds in the losing effort for Converge. Ahanmisi led the locals with 12 markers.

The Dragons face the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel next on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena. Converge, meanwhile, clash with the Meralco Bolts on October 15.