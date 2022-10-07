^

Sports

Bay Area Dragons hold off Converge rally, stays spotless in Commissioner's Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 8:03pm
Bay Area Dragons hold off Converge rally, stays spotless in Commissioner's Cup
Myles Powell (center)
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons survived a furious Converge FiberXers rally to hold on for a 106-100 victory in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

The Dragons, who improved to 4-0, had to fend off the upset-seeking FiberXers with two clutch free throws from reinforcement Myles Powell with 11 ticks left.

Despite finding themselves in a 22-point hole, the young Converge team rallied back in the fourth salvo with a 28-10 run punctuated by a Quincy Miller jumpshot to slash the Bay Area lead down to four, 100-104, with 1:29 remaining.

Powell then gave Converge the perfect opportunity to get even closer with a turnover in the next possession.

But Maverick Ahanmisi, who sank back-to-back threes during Converge's run, was unable to hit from deep late to bail out the Dragons.

Reinforcements from both teams then missed out on the three ball as well in the next couple of possessions.

With the clock ticking down, the FiberXers were forced to play the foul game as they sent Powell to the free throw line as the latter pushed Bay Area's advantage to six, 106-100.

RK Ilagan missed the 3-pointer in the next possession as the PBA guest team held on for victory.

Powell finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block to pace the Dragons. Glen Yang added a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Songwei Zhu contributed 20 points as well for the wire-to-wire Bay Area win.

Miller had 38 points and 14 rebounds in the losing effort for Converge. Ahanmisi led the locals with 12 markers.

The Dragons face the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel next on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena. Converge, meanwhile, clash with the Meralco Bolts on October 15.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Buoyed by a historic win against the Phoenix Suns, Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers shoot for another upset against Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
Ready for UFC title shot, TJ Dillashaw raves about training with 'Filipino Wrecking Machine' Mark Mu&ntilde;oz

Ready for UFC title shot, TJ Dillashaw raves about training with 'Filipino Wrecking Machine' Mark Muñoz

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Mixed martial arts fighter TJ Dillashaw is where he expects to be after a two-year suspension for taking banned substances...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

11 hours ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons gun for solo lead vs winless Tams

Maroons gun for solo lead vs winless Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Currently sharing the top spot with rival Ateneo at 2-0, the Fighting Maroons march into the 4 p.m. duel against the winless...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala banked on a dominant clincher to shrug off home bet Dalayna Hewitt, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, and progress to the second round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pagunsan tops ICTSI Riviera Championship in wild finish, edges Lascuna in playoff

Pagunsan tops ICTSI Riviera Championship in wild finish, edges Lascuna in playoff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan put an epic ending to a wild ICTSI Riviera Championship with a delicate par-putt from pin-length high on the...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts pull away late, send Dyip reeling to 20th straight loss

Bolts pull away late, send Dyip reeling to 20th straight loss

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After a game of runs saw the Dyip within three, 76-79, heading into the final salvo, the Bolts scored in bunches in crucial...
Sports
fbtw
ONE Warrior Series: Philippines' Joevincent So shows doubters pretty boys can fight, too

ONE Warrior Series: Philippines' Joevincent So shows doubters pretty boys can fight, too

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Looking clean-cut and presenting himself well, So said that his fellow MMA fighters would question whether he belongs in the...
Sports
fbtw
Lions assert might, devour Chiefs

Lions assert might, devour Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
With its defense clicking and its offense humming, the Lions went on full throttle early and never looked back to essay one...
Sports
fbtw
Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

8 hours ago
Veteran Fernando Alonso went quickest on Friday in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen sixth-fastest...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with