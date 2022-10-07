^

Sports

Maroons gun for solo lead vs winless Tams

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 3:17pm
Maroons gun for solo lead vs winless Tams
UP's Terrence Fortea
UAAP

Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – UE vs Adamson
4 p.m. – UP vs FEU

MANILA, Philippines — Opposite attracts as unbeaten and reigning champion University of the Philippines shoots for a solo lead against consistent semifinalist but suddenly struggling Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Currently sharing the top spot with rival Ateneo at 2-0, the Fighting Maroons march into the 4 p.m. duel against the winless Tamaraws (0-2) needing win No. 3 for a solo breakaway early in the UAAP’s return to full calendar for the first time amid the pandemic.

At 2 p.m., host Adamson (0-2) guns for a breakthrough triumph against a spirited University of the East side (1-1) after falling short against UP in the weekend overtime thriller.

The Fighting Maroons in that match scored a 87-78 win from a 16-point deficit at the half highlighted by a defensive show in overtime, where the Soaring Falcons bled for just four points.

Against La Salle in the opener, UP also relied on a strong closer after a flat start – which coach Goldwin Monteverde is hoping to transform to a game-long dominance from here on.

“We need to work on how to start strong. We have to work on how we could do it from the start until the game ends,” said Monteverde, wary of a listless but always risky FEU unit.

Holder of the longest active Final Four streak at eight straight seasons, the Tamaraws on the other hand are off off to a rare, slow start with no wins to show so far after bowing to Ateneo and UE.

The biggest one yet was against the Red Warriors the Tamaraws absorbed a 76-66 loss for only the first time since 2018 – explaining their desperate need to steal one now from no less than the reigning champion.

“To get in the Final Four, we have to beat teams we’re supposed to beat. Our goal was to take care of business but we lost so kailangan makabawi kami in getting one from the favored teams,” vowed coach Olsen Racela.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Buoyed by a historic win against the Phoenix Suns, Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers shoot for another upset against Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

6 hours ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw

Best southpaws ever

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Of the world’s top 10 all-time best fighting southpaws, two Filipinos made it to the list created by writer Steve Maguire in the book “Boxing Top Tens” – Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao....
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala banked on a dominant clincher to shrug off home bet Dalayna Hewitt, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, and progress to the second round...
Sports
fbtw
Ready for UFC title shot, TJ Dillashaw raves about training with 'Filipino Wrecking Machine' Mark Mu&ntilde;oz

Ready for UFC title shot, TJ Dillashaw raves about training with 'Filipino Wrecking Machine' Mark Muñoz

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Mixed martial arts fighter TJ Dillashaw is where he expects to be after a two-year suspension for taking banned substances...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
ONE Warrior Series: Philippines' Joevincent So shows doubters pretty boys can fight, too

ONE Warrior Series: Philippines' Joevincent So shows doubters pretty boys can fight, too

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
Looking clean-cut and presenting himself well, So said that his fellow MMA fighters would question whether he belongs in the...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons gun for solo lead vs winless Tams

Maroons gun for solo lead vs winless Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Currently sharing the top spot with rival Ateneo at 2-0, the Fighting Maroons march into the 4 p.m. duel against the winless...
Sports
fbtw
Lions assert might, devour Chiefs

Lions assert might, devour Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
With its defense clicking and its offense humming, the Lions went on full throttle early and never looked back to essay one...
Sports
fbtw
Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

4 hours ago
Veteran Fernando Alonso went quickest on Friday in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen sixth-fastest...
Sports
fbtw
Pague repels Enriquez, claims Buglasan Open crown

Pague repels Enriquez, claims Buglasan Open crown

4 hours ago
Jose Maria Pague outdueled doubles partner Norman Enriquez in a gripping first set skirmish then used a strong start in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with