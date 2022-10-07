^

Sports

Pague repels Enriquez, claims Buglasan Open crown

Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 11:56am
Pague repels Enriquez, claims Buglasan Open crown
Jose Maria Pague (left) hoists his trophy after edging doubles partner Norman Enriquez for the Buglasan Open title.

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Maria Pague outdueled doubles partner Norman Enriquez in a gripping first set skirmish then used a strong start in the next to carve out a 7-6(3), 6-4 decision and capture the Buglasan Festival National Open tennis crown at the Praxevilla hard courts in Dumaguete City last Wednesday.

Pague proved steadier than Enriquez in a back-and-forth clash in the opening frame, pulling through in the tiebreak after a break-break exchange that tied them at 6. The Zamboanga find then broke Enriquez in the second game of the second set then fought off the latter’s fightback to complete the victory worth P15,000.

It was a rousing win for Pague, who gained inspiration and motivation from his semifinal setback to seasoned and eventual winner Johnny Arcilla in the recent Puerto Princesa Open.

Meanwhile, Mcleen Gomera and Kimi Brodeth set out as the top picks in the premier 18-and-under side as action in the PPS-PEPP Dumaguete City national age-group championships, part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, got under way yesterday (Friday), also at the Praxevilla courts.

For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Pague completed his big week as he and Enriquez survived Stephen Guia and Roy Tan, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3, in the semis then crushed Mclean Barraquias and Kenneth Banico, 6-2, 6-3, to nail the doubles title worth P10,000 in the week-long event held in conjunction with Negros Oriental’s premier festival celebrations.

Earlier, Pague scored a 4-2(ret.) win over Roy Tan in the quarters then dominated John Tomacruz, 6-2, 6-2, while Enriquez ripped Jess Tayron, 4-0, 4-1, then turned back Barraquias, 6-4, 7-5, in the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

In the finals, Pague broke Enriquez right in the first game but the latter broke back in the fourth and the sixth to wrest control at 4-2. But Pague countered with his own break in the seventh then exchanged breaks again in the 11th and 12th games to send the match to a tiebreaker, which Pague, however, dominated.

Pague sustained his form in the next set and went 3-up but Enriquez refused to give up, taking the next two games before the former fought back and grabbed the next two. Enriquez stayed in the hunt by holding serve in the eighth and breaking Pague in the next but the latter struck back with his own break feat in the 10th to wrap up the fierce encounter.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Buoyed by a historic win against the Phoenix Suns, Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers shoot for another upset against Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

3 hours ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw

Best southpaws ever

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Of the world’s top 10 all-time best fighting southpaws, two Filipinos made it to the list created by writer Steve Maguire in the book “Boxing Top Tens” – Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao....
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala banked on a dominant clincher to shrug off home bet Dalayna Hewitt, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, and progress to the second round...
Sports
fbtw
Eala blanks Smith

Eala blanks Smith

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

1 hour ago
Veteran Fernando Alonso went quickest on Friday in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen sixth-fastest...
Sports
fbtw
Ready for UFC title shot, TJ Dillashaw raves about training with 'Filipino Wrecking Machine' Mark Mu&ntilde;oz

Ready for UFC title shot, TJ Dillashaw raves about training with 'Filipino Wrecking Machine' Mark Muñoz

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Mixed martial arts fighter TJ Dillashaw is where he expects to be after a two-year suspension for taking banned substances...
Sports
fbtw
Pague repels Enriquez, claims Buglasan Open crown

Pague repels Enriquez, claims Buglasan Open crown

1 hour ago
Jose Maria Pague outdueled doubles partner Norman Enriquez in a gripping first set skirmish then used a strong start in the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas looking forward to Costa Rica 'challenge' in World Cup build-up

Filipinas looking forward to Costa Rica 'challenge' in World Cup build-up

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Currently in the middle of their camp, the Filipinas face the 37th ranked team on October 7 (October 8, Manila time) and on...
Sports
fbtw

Aside from sports, OKBet lends hand in entertainment

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Sports and entertainment always go hand in hand.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with