Creamline's Valdez raring for return in PVL Reinforced Conference

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 10:15am
MANILA, Philippines – Fit-again Alyssa Valdez is eager to return to volleyball action after missing the Creamline Cool Smashers' last two stints in international competition.

Missing out due to illness as she recovered from dengue fever during the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women and the ASEAN Grand Prix, Valdez will finally be reactivated for the import-laden Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference tipping off this weekend.

Marking her first taste of volleyball since winning the PVL Invitational Conference crown, Valdez looks to catch up to her teammates after much rest.

"I’m just really grateful to be back on the court with these girls. Not having played with the girls, actually I was very, very sad kasi nga we were really looking forward to representing the country," Valdez said during a press conference last Wednesday.

"But grabe sa training ang hirap, our coaching staff has been doing a really good job para makaabot ako. I’m just really listening to them." she added.

In the last edition of the Reinforced Conference, Creamline fell to Petro Gazz in the final as they settled for a runner-up finish.

Now that she's back in the fold, Valdez hopes to hold her own to bring Creamline back on top and complete a calendar grand slam for the Cool Smashers.

"I'm excited to contribute kung anong way man sa team this coming conference. It's good to be back." she said.

After reaching the summit in both the Open and Invitational Conferences, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses hopes to tick off one more box to complete a perfect year.

With international experience under their belt as a club in the two tournaments they've competed in, Meneses is optimistic of their chances.

"Hopefully maging advantage sa amin yung international exposure namin." he said.

The Creamline Cool Smashers open their PVL Reinforced Conference campaign on Thursday, October 13, against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

