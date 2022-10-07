Red Warriors look to turn things around after snapping 15-game losing streak

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors are looking to promote a winning culture after barging into the win column with a convincing 76-66 victory over Final Four contender FEU in the 86th UAAP men’s basketball tournament last Wednesday.

Marking UE's first UAAP win in three years and their first victory over the Tamaraws in four, head coach Jack Santiago isn't getting ahead of himself as he knows there is still much to do to get his team used to being on the winning side of things.

Though ecstatic to get the monkey off of their backs, Santiago believes his team has far to go to be a legitimate competitor in the UAAP.

"Well, kung makikita niyo 'yung reaksyon ng mga bata sa labas, akala niyo nag-champion na kami." Santiago quipped after the game.

"Nagpa-picture lahat doon. But anyway, sabi ko nga sa mga players ko, we have no choice but to go up. Kumbaga, na-reach na namin 'yung pinaka-bottom ng dagat eh. We have no choice but to go up." he added.

Kyle Paranada, who paced UE in the stunner with 25 points, said that it was great to finally have a win under his belt with UE — this being his first as he has only been with the Red Warriors for two seasons now.

"Like I said, it feels really good, for our first win in two seasons. It's just gonna give us momentum for the next games. The past is the past, we can't do nothing about the past. So we just think about the future." said Paranada.

UE faces a winless Adamson Soaring Falcons squad next on Saturday. With momentum on their side, Santiago hopes to continue to do wonders for the Red Warriors to return to their winning ways.

"Of course, we haven't proven anything yet. It's only one game." said Santiago.

"I know, siguro, meron lang breaks of the game. I know the system of Coach Olsen [Racela]. So, siguro down the stretch, nagkaroon lang ng mga mistakes ang FEU, and we maximized lang 'yun. But this is only one game. So, wala, nothing to celebrate yet," he added.