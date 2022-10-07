Big field all primed for Vermosa IRONKIDS

The IRONKIDS triathlon is a 100m swim, 5km bike ride and 1km run for kids seven to 10 years old while those vying in the 10-14 bracket will dispute top honors in a 200m swim, 10km bike ride and 2km run setup.

MANILA, Philippines – Young triathletes get another chance to strut their wares in their side of endurance racing as they take center stage in the Vermosa IRONKIDS Philippines firing off Sunday, October 9, at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite.

Cebu hosted the IRONKIDS’ return to local triathlon calendar last August after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic with the upcoming swim-bike-run event drawing hundreds of youngsters in the metropolis and elsewhere. It is aimed at providing a well-balanced lifestyle for the kids of today, who are used to staying indoors with gadgets and the internet as companions.

“Youth sports are essential because they teach not only valuable skills and discipline but also develop the kids’ mental health,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. “Since the IRONKIDS launch, the program has honed, molded and inspired children from 6 to 14 to become pro triathletes in the future.”

The IRONKIDS triathlon is a 100m swim, 5km bike ride and 1km run for kids seven to 10 years old while those vying in the 10-14 bracket will dispute top honors in a 200m swim, 10km bike ride and 2km run setup.

The event, also a perfect venue for families to bond, is divided by gender and single-year age groups.

As a side event to the pro triathlon, the IRONKIDS has helped the sport gain a wider following in the country as it not only encourages kids to go out and play but promotes an active lifestyle among Filipino children as well.

“We at Vermosa are thrilled to be part of this sporting endeavor also aimed at diverting the children’s attention from the virtual world of computers and hand-held electronic devices,” said Jay Teodoro, Chief Operating Officer for Ayala Land.

Tara Borlain and Wacky Baniqued, two of the prominent names to have come out of the IRONKIDS program, have acknowledged the lessons they learned from participating in past races.