Collegiate Press Corps elects new officers

October 6, 2022 | 12:58pm
Collegiate Press Corps elects new officers
From left to right: JR Isaga of Rappler, Theodore Jurado of The People's Journal, Camille B. Naredo of ABS-CBN News Online, Bea Micaller of GMA News Online, Mark Escarlote of The Daily Tribune, Randolph B. Leongson of Spin.ph, John Bryan Ulanday of The Philippine Star, Luisa Morales of Philstar.com, Lance Agcaoili of INQ.net.

MANILA, Philippines – Randolph B. Leongson of Spin.ph was elected president of the Collegiate Press Corps for the 2022-23 athletic season, following elections held Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Ahead of the elections, the NCAA and UAAP Press Corps were formally unified into a single organization made up of writers from print and online outfits covering the collegiate sports beat.

Bea Micaller of GMA News Online and John Bryan Ulanday of The Philippine Star were unanimously chosen Vice Presidents for the NCAA and the UAAP, respectively.

Mark Escarlote of The Daily Tribune was voted Vice President for Internal Affairs, while Camille B. Naredo of ABS-CBN News Online was selected Secretary.

Collegiate Press Corps for NCAA Season 98 and UAAP Season 85, with appearance by former president Cedelf P. Tupas from Costa Rica (in laptop display).

Composing the Board of Directors are Luisa Morales of Philstar.com, Lance Agcaoili of INQ.net, JR Isaga of Rappler, Theodore Jurado of The People's Journal, and Peter Atencio of The Manila Standard.

Former presidents Cedelf P. Tupas and Norman Lee Benjamin Riego will serve as advisers to the unified organization.

After nearly two years of inactivity due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Collegiate Press Corps intends to bring back its traditional projects including the annual Collegiate Awards for outstanding student-athletes, as well as a sportswriting clinic and contest for student publications.

The Player of the Week citations for both the NCAA and the UAAP are already underway, with much thanks to the support of major sponsor Philippine Sports Commission and minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey.

