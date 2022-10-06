Eala blanks Smith
October 6, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California yesterday.
Clobbering Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkeva, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round of the qualifiers, Eala brandished an even more impressive form in her 54-minute conquest of Smith.
The Filipina ace will face another US bet in Dalayna Hewitt in the first round of her first $80,000 tournament.
