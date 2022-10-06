^

Sports

Eala blanks Smith

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2022 | 12:00am
Eala blanks Smith
Alex Eala.
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California yesterday.

Clobbering Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkeva, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round of the qualifiers, Eala brandished an even more impressive form in her 54-minute conquest of Smith.

The Filipina ace will face another US bet in Dalayna Hewitt in the first round of her first $80,000 tournament.

ALEX EALA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blackwater stuns San Miguel in Philippine Cup champs' conference opener

Blackwater stuns San Miguel in Philippine Cup champs' conference opener

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Baser Amer gave Blackwater the upperhand, 107-106, with 32 ticks left in the game with a 3-point conversion. He had a chance...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons erase double-digit deficit for comeback OT win vs Falcons

Maroons erase double-digit deficit for comeback OT win vs Falcons

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
An 8-0 start to the extra period found the Maroons in control with 2:28 left in the game, 82-74, courtesy of hot 3-point shooting...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
If there is one thing you can say about Alyssa Valdez, it’s that she knows how to blend in and adapt.
Sports
fbtw
Archers vent ire on Tigers for 1st win in UAAP Season 85

Archers vent ire on Tigers for 1st win in UAAP Season 85

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Buoyed by a big third quarter where they limited UST to just six points, DLSU entered the final frame in complete control,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex could...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference

SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex might...
Sports
fbtw

Blazers back on lofty perch, clip Cards

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
St. Benilde outgunned Mapua in the third quarter and hacked out a 73-64 victory yesterday to regain the top spot in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw

Will to win

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Gilas draftee William Navarro has until March next year for his national team contract to expire and wasn’t allowed to join Seoul Samsung of the Korean league because of an existing live SBP commitment that’s...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi restores order, seizes control despite 73 in LPGT

Malixi restores order, seizes control despite 73 in LPGT

4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi made up for her wobbly finish at nightfall Tuesday with a birdie and a run of pars in the last four holes.
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk bucks stern test, grabs lead in ICTSI Riviera Championship

Van der Valk bucks stern test, grabs lead in ICTSI Riviera Championship

4 hours ago
Guido Van der Valk came in unruffled by the winds and took command with a 68 in one of the late flights, grabbing a one-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with