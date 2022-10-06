Eala blanks Smith

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California yesterday.

Clobbering Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkeva, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round of the qualifiers, Eala brandished an even more impressive form in her 54-minute conquest of Smith.

The Filipina ace will face another US bet in Dalayna Hewitt in the first round of her first $80,000 tournament.