SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference

PVL president Ricky Palou said the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is strongly considering tapping the league champion for SEAG duty.

MANILA, Philippines — The champion of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex might represent the country in next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“The PNVF is considering getting the PVL Reinforced Conference champion as our representative to the SEA Games in Cambodia next year just like the last time,” said Palou, which was joined by commissioner Tonyboy Liao and Cignal TV’s Sienna Olaso during yesterday’s press launch.

The conference will be ushered in by a twinbill pitting PLDT versus United Auctioneers, Inc.-Army at 2:30 p.m. and newcomer Akari against Cignal at 5:30 p.m.