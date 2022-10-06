^

Sports

SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2022 | 12:00am
SEAG duty staked in PVL Reinforced Conference
PVL president Ricky Palou said the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is strongly considering tapping the league champion for SEAG duty.
MANILA, Philippines — The champion of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex might represent the country in next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

PVL president Ricky Palou said the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is strongly considering tapping the league champion for SEAG duty.

“The PNVF is considering getting the PVL Reinforced Conference champion as our representative to the SEA Games in Cambodia next year just like the last time,” said Palou, which was joined by commissioner Tonyboy Liao and Cignal TV’s Sienna Olaso during yesterday’s press launch.

The conference will be ushered in by a twinbill pitting PLDT versus United Auctioneers, Inc.-Army at 2:30 p.m. and newcomer Akari against Cignal at 5:30 p.m.

