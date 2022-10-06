^

Maroons score another come-from-behind win

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2022 | 12:00am
Terrence Fortea.
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion University of the Philippines turned it up late to complete another comeback, this time against host Adamson in a thrilling 87-78 overtime win in the UAAP Season 85 yesterday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Zavier Lucero and Terrence Fortea took turns in draining timely buckets in extra time as UP climbed to 2-0 in the historic venue formerly known as Ultra, where the Maroons won the UAAP title in 1986 before regaining the crown last May.

It’s the second come-from-behind win for the resilient Diliman-based squad, which clawed back from 16 points down at the break, in a virtual repeat of their 72-69 escape act versus La Salle on opening weekend.

Lucero headlined UP’s onslaught with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Fortea added 12 markers, five dimes and three steals. Malick Diouf imposed his will inside with a 13-12 double-double plus four blocks.

Gilas Pilipinas forward Carl Tamayo, after collaring a monster 18-19 line against La Salle, had 11 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Earlier, Kyle Paranada exploded for a career-high 25 points as University of the East stunned Far Eastern U, 76-66, and snapped its 15-game losing skid after a 0-14 campaign in Season 84.

Later, La Salle barged into the win column with an 83-63 rout of Santo Tomas, 83-63, while Ateneo stayed abreast with UP at 2-0 after a 77-60 drubbing of National U.

