Eagles swoop down on Bulldogs for share of lead

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:11 p.m.) – The Ateneo Blue Eagles blew away the NU Bulldogs, 77-60, for a share of the top spot in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

Known for their productive third quarters, Ateneo uncorked a 14-2 run after halftime to lead by 20, 52-32, off a BJ Andrade triple with 5:54 left in the quarter.

Though the Bulldogs tried to muster a comeback effort to get within 12, 53-65, with 4:40 remaining, a 10-9 run punctuated by an uncontested shot by Dave Ildefonso gave Ateneo their biggest lead of the game at 22 points, 75-53.

At 2-0, runners-up Ateneo kept at pace with defending champions UP atop the standings. With the tough win, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin lauded his wards for how the responded to NU's challenge.

"I thought we played pretty well. NU is a disruptive team when they play, and they threw different looks at us." he said after the game.

Ange Kouame paced the Eagles in the convincing victory as he tallied a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. He was an efficient 7-of-10 shooting and also had three blocks on NU.

Forthsky Padrigao added 13 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Dave Ildefonso contributed 12 points and six assists.

Mike Malonzo led NU in the losing effort with 13 markers.

Ateneo will stake their undefeated record against rivals La Salle while the 1-1 Bulldogs take on the UST Growling Tigers. Both teams play next on Sunday, October 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

ATENEO 77 -- Kouame 17, Padrigao 13, Ildefonso 12, Ballungay 10, Andrade 9, Koon 6, Lazaro 5, Gomez 3, Daves 2, Chiu 0, Garcia 0, Quitevis 0, Fornilos 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.

NU 60 -- Malonzo 13, Clemente 9, Manansala 9, Baclaan 7, Figueroa 6, Yu 4, Galinato 3, Palacielo 3, Minerva 2, John 2, Tulabut 2, Mahinay 0, Padrones 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 38-30, 60-45, 77-60.