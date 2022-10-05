^

UP cagebelles trump Adamson to snap seven-game slump

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 7:00pm
UP cagebelles trump Adamson to snap seven-game slump
Kaye Pesquera
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons rebounded from their season opener loss against the DLSU Lady Archers with a 64-56 victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday.

The Maroons, paced by Kaye Pesquera's 15 points, and five rebounds, barged into the win column after seven straight losses from Season 82.

More than that, the victory snapped a seven-year losing streak against the Lady Falcons.

UP needed to fend off a tough Adamson side who were within five, 50-55, with 4:09 left in the game.

But Shanina Tapawan and Maian Domingo spurred a 4-1 run to extend the advantage back to eight which set up Rhea Sanchez' dagger triple with 2:07 ticks remaining.

Sanchez played supporting role for Pesquera with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point land.

Dindy Medina finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and an assist for Adamson.

Though it was not the best of wins for the Fighting Maroons, UP head coach Paul Ramos took the positives from a breakthrough victory.

"It was not a dominating win, but it was a win that we know we can win again in the coming games," he said.

In the other game, FEU clamped down on the UE Lady Warriors to claim a 62-50 win.

Rookies Kyla Go and Angel Obien combined for 27 points for the Lady Tamaraws.

UAAP
