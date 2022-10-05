^

Archers vent ire on Tigers for 1st win in UAAP Season 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 6:47pm
Kevin Quiambao
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers recovered from their opening day loss with a 83-63 rout of the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday.

Buoyed by a big third quarter where they limited UST to just six points, DLSU entered the final frame in complete control, 65-46.

Even without Evan Nelle, who is out due to illness, the Archers cruised to victory as they led by as much as 24 points in the fourth salvo.

Schonny Winston paced DLSU with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. CJ Austria added 13 markers while Mike Phillips had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Kevin Quiambao also made up for his quiet rookie debut with an 11-point outing against the Tigers.

Owing to their third quarter barrage, DLSU led comfortably until late in the game.

Migs Pangilinan had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal to pace UST in the loss.

Nic Cabanero, who had 33 points in their previous game, was limited to 10 points against the Taft-based squad.

Both teams now have 1-1 slates. La Salle plays rivals Ateneo next while UST face off against NU. The two games tip off on Sunday, October 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 83 -- Winston 19, Austria 13, M. Phillips 11, Quiambao 11, Estacio 6, Abadam 6, B. Phillips 5, Nonoy 3, Blanco 3, Manuel 2, Nwankwo 2, Cortez 2, Escandor 0, Macalalag 0, Buensalida 0.
UST 63 -- Pangilinan 11, Faye 10, Cabanero 10, Manalang 10, Garing 6, Lazarte 5, Escobido 4, Mantua 3, Calimag 3, Laure 1, Manaytay 0, Duremdes 0, Magdangal 0, Herrera 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 30-21, 47-40, 65-46, 83-63.

