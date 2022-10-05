Blackwater stuns San Miguel in Philippine Cup champs' conference opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing caught big fish in reigning PBA Philippine Cup champions San Miguel Beer after a gutsy 109-106 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Baser Amer gave Blackwater the upperhand, 107-106, with 32 ticks left in the game with a 3-point conversion. He had a chance to pad the lead even more with a bonus free throw but could not convert.

But a CJ Perez turnover caught by Mike Ayonayon off a timeout opened the floor for the latter's clutch layup as Blackwater increased their advantage to three.

Marcio Lassiter and Diamond Stone both missed on 3-point attempts in the final possession as Blackwater held on for the upset win.

The Beermen led by as much as 15 points in the ball game before Blackwater came storming back with a fourth salvo where they outscored SMB, 32-17.

Cameron Krutwig paced the 2-2 Blackwater with a triple-double of 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Late game hero Amer added 16 points. Six different Blackwater Bossing players finished in twin-digit scoring.

June Mar Fajardo paced SMB in the loss with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

SMB thus begin their campaign in the import-laden conference at 0-1. SMB play Rain or Shine next on Sunday, October 9.

The Bossing, meanwhile, aim for their third win in the conference against the NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday, October 12.