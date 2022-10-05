^

Sports

Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 4:13pm
Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

Games Friday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – San Beda vs AU
2:30 p.m. – JRU vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde outgunned Mapua in the third quarter and hacked out a 73-64 victory Wednesday to reemerge at the top in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Blazers went on attack mode in the third canto and turned a 29-all halftime deadlock to a 53-42 third quarter advantage, which they cautiously and methodically nursed to preserve the win — their sixth in seven outings — that catapulted it back at the solo lead.

“They’re very well coached, always play tough and physical and have a lot of talent,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu of Mapua. “We just caught them at the right time when they are struggling.”

While CSB is now comfortably perched at the helm, Tiu feels it’s too early to celebrate and downplayed it.

“No. 1 right now does not mean so much but maybe it will at the end of the eliminations if we can sustain it, and at the end of the season,” he said.

CSB’s two Miguels presided over the win with Corteza leading all scorers with 17 points and Oczon doing the rest with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals that made up for Will Gozum’s season-low eight points.

It was another heartbreaking defeat by the Cardinals, who continued their downward spiral with a 0-8 card.

The scores:

CSB 73 – Corteza 17, Oczon 14, Lepalam 10, Gozum 8, Sangco 8, Nayve 6, Carlos 4, Cullar 3, Pasturan 3, Marcos 0, Flores 0.

Mapua 64 – Nocum 15, Bonifacio 14, Gamboa 11, Salenga 7, Lacap 6, Pido 5, Garcia 4, Hernandez 2, Soriano 0, Agustin 0, Parinas 0.

Quarterscores: 18-11; 29-29; 53-42; 73-64

BASKETBALL

BENILDE

BLAZER

CARDINALS

MAPUA

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala plows through qualifiers to reach main draw of Rancho Santa Fe tiff

Alex Eala plows through qualifiers to reach main draw of Rancho Santa Fe tiff

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The US Open Girls' Singles champ needed less than an hour to dispose of Smith and gain entry to the competition proper of...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines and Ateneo's LG Helios, who were Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 1 and CCE University...
Sports
fbtw
Eala downs Latvian foe, advances in W80 Rancho Santa Fe tourney&nbsp;

Eala downs Latvian foe, advances in W80 Rancho Santa Fe tourney 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala netted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkeva to advance in the second round of the W80 Rancho Santa...
Sports
fbtw
Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Looking back, John Michael "Zico" Dizon did not expect he would earn the title he had wanted for so long in his first season...
Sports
fbtw
Manila-Laguna, Davao-Toledo face off in PCAP Wednesday

Manila-Laguna, Davao-Toledo face off in PCAP Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
After a 10-day break following the strenuous over-the-board opening of the third conference of the Professional Chess Association...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea's Gangndam Star Im ready for defense at Shriners Children's Open

Korea's Gangndam Star Im ready for defense at Shriners Children's Open

57 minutes ago
After nearly breaking the internet with his Gangnam Style moves in the Presidents Cup after party, Korean star Sungjae Im...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
College of St. Benilde outgunned Mapua in the third quarter and hacked out a 73-64 victory Wednesday to reemerge at the top...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex could...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
If there is one thing you can say about Alyssa Valdez, it’s that she knows how to blend in and adapt.
Sports
fbtw
NU wins 98th straight, UST goes 2-0 in UAAP women's hoops

NU wins 98th straight, UST goes 2-0 in UAAP women's hoops

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Camille Clarin and Annick Ticky connived to lead NU to a scorching 26-9 start to blow Ateneo out of the water early.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with