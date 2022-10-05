Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – San Beda vs AU

2:30 p.m. – JRU vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde outgunned Mapua in the third quarter and hacked out a 73-64 victory Wednesday to reemerge at the top in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Blazers went on attack mode in the third canto and turned a 29-all halftime deadlock to a 53-42 third quarter advantage, which they cautiously and methodically nursed to preserve the win — their sixth in seven outings — that catapulted it back at the solo lead.

“They’re very well coached, always play tough and physical and have a lot of talent,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu of Mapua. “We just caught them at the right time when they are struggling.”

While CSB is now comfortably perched at the helm, Tiu feels it’s too early to celebrate and downplayed it.

“No. 1 right now does not mean so much but maybe it will at the end of the eliminations if we can sustain it, and at the end of the season,” he said.

CSB’s two Miguels presided over the win with Corteza leading all scorers with 17 points and Oczon doing the rest with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals that made up for Will Gozum’s season-low eight points.

It was another heartbreaking defeat by the Cardinals, who continued their downward spiral with a 0-8 card.

The scores:

CSB 73 – Corteza 17, Oczon 14, Lepalam 10, Gozum 8, Sangco 8, Nayve 6, Carlos 4, Cullar 3, Pasturan 3, Marcos 0, Flores 0.

Mapua 64 – Nocum 15, Bonifacio 14, Gamboa 11, Salenga 7, Lacap 6, Pido 5, Garcia 4, Hernandez 2, Soriano 0, Agustin 0, Parinas 0.

Quarterscores: 18-11; 29-29; 53-42; 73-64