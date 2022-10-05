^

Sports

Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 4:01pm
Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games
The Creamline Cool Smashers will come in as one of the favorites to win the crown anew in the country’s first and only pro volley league after reigning supreme in the Open and Invitational early this year.
PVL

Games Saturday
(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m. – PLDT vs UAI-Army

5:30 p.m. – Akari vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex could represent the country in next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

According to PVL president Ricky Palou, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation is strongly considering tapping the league champion anew.

“The PNVF is considering getting the PVL Reinforced Conference champion as our representative to the SEA Games in Cambodia next year just like the last time,” Palou said during the conference launch at the Discovery Suites in Pasig, which was also attended by commissioner Tonyboy Liao and Cignal TV’s Sienna Olaso.

It can be recalled the PNVF also tapped Creamline, which ruled the PVL Invitational, to represent the national team in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup the country hosted last August and the ASEAN Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand a month ago.

The Cool Smashers, who will parade Turkish Yeliz Basa, will come in as one of the favorites to win the crown anew in the country’s first and only pro volley league after reigning supreme in the Open and Invitational early this year.

If Creamline ends up completing the task, it will post the PVL’s first grand slam.

But Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez was quick to downplay their chances.

“I think we’re just another team in the league coming into this conference because every one has a reinforcement so it’s going to be an equal battle field,” said Valdez, who was sidelined for more than a month due to dengue.

The conference will be ushered in with games pitting PLDT with United Auctioneers, Inc.-Army at 2:30 p.m. and newcomer Akari against Cignal at 5:30 p.m. at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

On Tuesday, it will be F2 Logistics versus Chery Tiggo at 2:30 p.m. and Petro Gazz against Choco Mucho at 5:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena.

Creamline will plunge into action on Thursday against PLDT also at PhilSports.

The other reinforcements seeing action are Laura Condotta (Army), Prisilla Rivera (Akari), Odina Aliyeva (Choco Mucho), Tai Bierria (Cignal), Jelena Cvijovic (Chery Tiggo), Lindsay Stalzer (F2), Elena Savkina (PLDT), and Lindsey van der Weide (Petro Gazz).

Palou also announced that it would have a challenge system for the first time and all games will be shown live on ONE Sports Plus, Cignal Play and Smart Giga Play.

PNVF

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala plows through qualifiers to reach main draw of Rancho Santa Fe tiff

Alex Eala plows through qualifiers to reach main draw of Rancho Santa Fe tiff

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The US Open Girls' Singles champ needed less than an hour to dispose of Smith and gain entry to the competition proper of...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines and Ateneo's LG Helios, who were Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 1 and CCE University...
Sports
fbtw
Eala downs Latvian foe, advances in W80 Rancho Santa Fe tourney&nbsp;

Eala downs Latvian foe, advances in W80 Rancho Santa Fe tourney 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala netted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkeva to advance in the second round of the W80 Rancho Santa...
Sports
fbtw
Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Looking back, John Michael "Zico" Dizon did not expect he would earn the title he had wanted for so long in his first season...
Sports
fbtw
Manila-Laguna, Davao-Toledo face off in PCAP Wednesday

Manila-Laguna, Davao-Toledo face off in PCAP Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
After a 10-day break following the strenuous over-the-board opening of the third conference of the Professional Chess Association...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea's Gangndam Star Im ready for defense at Shriners Children's Open

Korea's Gangndam Star Im ready for defense at Shriners Children's Open

57 minutes ago
After nearly breaking the internet with his Gangnam Style moves in the Presidents Cup after party, Korean star Sungjae Im...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

Blazers nip Cardinals to regain solo lead

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
College of St. Benilde outgunned Mapua in the third quarter and hacked out a 73-64 victory Wednesday to reemerge at the top...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex could...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
If there is one thing you can say about Alyssa Valdez, it’s that she knows how to blend in and adapt.
Sports
fbtw
NU wins 98th straight, UST goes 2-0 in UAAP women's hoops

NU wins 98th straight, UST goes 2-0 in UAAP women's hoops

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Camille Clarin and Annick Ticky connived to lead NU to a scorching 26-9 start to blow Ateneo out of the water early.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with