Philippine volleyball body mulls tapping PVL champs for SEA Games

Games Saturday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m. – PLDT vs UAI-Army

5:30 p.m. – Akari vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The champion of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unfurling Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex could represent the country in next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

According to PVL president Ricky Palou, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation is strongly considering tapping the league champion anew.

“The PNVF is considering getting the PVL Reinforced Conference champion as our representative to the SEA Games in Cambodia next year just like the last time,” Palou said during the conference launch at the Discovery Suites in Pasig, which was also attended by commissioner Tonyboy Liao and Cignal TV’s Sienna Olaso.

It can be recalled the PNVF also tapped Creamline, which ruled the PVL Invitational, to represent the national team in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup the country hosted last August and the ASEAN Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand a month ago.

The Cool Smashers, who will parade Turkish Yeliz Basa, will come in as one of the favorites to win the crown anew in the country’s first and only pro volley league after reigning supreme in the Open and Invitational early this year.

If Creamline ends up completing the task, it will post the PVL’s first grand slam.

But Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez was quick to downplay their chances.

“I think we’re just another team in the league coming into this conference because every one has a reinforcement so it’s going to be an equal battle field,” said Valdez, who was sidelined for more than a month due to dengue.

The conference will be ushered in with games pitting PLDT with United Auctioneers, Inc.-Army at 2:30 p.m. and newcomer Akari against Cignal at 5:30 p.m. at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

On Tuesday, it will be F2 Logistics versus Chery Tiggo at 2:30 p.m. and Petro Gazz against Choco Mucho at 5:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena.

Creamline will plunge into action on Thursday against PLDT also at PhilSports.

The other reinforcements seeing action are Laura Condotta (Army), Prisilla Rivera (Akari), Odina Aliyeva (Choco Mucho), Tai Bierria (Cignal), Jelena Cvijovic (Chery Tiggo), Lindsay Stalzer (F2), Elena Savkina (PLDT), and Lindsey van der Weide (Petro Gazz).

Palou also announced that it would have a challenge system for the first time and all games will be shown live on ONE Sports Plus, Cignal Play and Smart Giga Play.