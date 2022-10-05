Alyssa Valdez: Playing a variety of roles for the Cool Smashers

MANILA, Philippines – If there is one thing you can say about Alyssa Valdez, it’s that she knows how to blend in and adapt.

In a pretty much all-star squad with the Creamline Cool Smashers, she starts, comes off the bench, works as team captain, and fills about a variety of roles as needed by her team. And we haven’t even began talking about the national team.

Even during her years at the Ateneo, she allowed the Fab Five of Fille Cainglet, Dzi Gervacio, Gretchen Ho, A Nacachi and Jem Ferrer to do their thing while she played everything from either wing position to even at times, middle blocker.

“Being out of school for seven years now and having experienced many things on and off the court, you mature and know your role,” said Valdez during the press conference that precedes the opening of the Premier Volleyball League’s Reinforced Conference.

Today, aside from representing her team and in many ways as a goodwill ambassador for the league, she is also serving as a guide for Turkish import Yeliz Basa.

Valdez has just recovered from a bout with dengue fever that caused her to miss Creamline training in Thailand.

“I am thankful to my coaches for their patience and understanding to be allowed to catch up in my training,” Valdez offered.

Basa’s presence has been a welcome one. A presence that Valdez believes will light a fire under her team.

“Yeliz is so competitive,” admitted Alyssa. Basa is an opposite spiker who won a gold medal while competing for Turkey in the 2014 Women’s European Volleyball League. “She demands that in all the drills and all our preparations. She brings a lot of energy and positivity. Off the court, she is light and fun to be with. On the court, she puts her game face on.”

Valdez downplayed her team as being the favorites.

The defending champion is Petro Gazz, who won the title in 2019. The ongoing pandemic didn’t allow for import reinforced tournaments until today.

“We are just another team in the league because everyone has good reinforcements,” Valdez reasoned. “We’re banking on the girls who have represented our country and played big games in the league to bring it this Reinforced Conference.”

As for herself, Valdez will fill any role required of her.

“It’s a team after all,” she said.