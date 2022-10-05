^

MPBL: Caloocan boosts playoffs push; Zamboanga, GenSan post lopsided wins

Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 11:21am
Jomar Santos shines for Caloocan.
MANILA, Philippines – Caloocan continued its come-from-behind playoffs drive with a 79-69 victory over Muntinlupa on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Their morale lifted by an 86-82 upset of the Batangas City Athletics on September 29, the Caloocan Excellence raced to a 33-16 spread and were never headed to climb to 6-13 in the elimination round of the 22-team tournament.

Sure qualifiers Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines and General Santos trounced lightweights Mindoro, 110-70, and Laguna, 84-49, respectively, in the other games.

Caloocan, being supported by Victory Liner, is locked in a three-way battle for the eighth and last quarterfinal slot in the North Division with Marikina (6-13) and Manila (6-14).

Jomar Santos led Caloocan with 16 points, followed by Reil Cervantes with 14, James Martinez with 12 and Damian Lasco with 10.

Blocking Caloocan's path toward the quarterfinals are also-ran Makati (1-18) and sure South Division qualifier Sarangani (13-5).

Muntinlupa skidded to 4-15 and fell further behind Imus (5-13) in their two-way race for the last playoff spot in the South Division.

Zamboanga got 16 points from Chris Dumapig and 15 from homegrown Jul-Ashri Ignacio in dumping the Mindoro Tamaraws (1-18) and catching up with Batangas at 16-3 in the South Division.

The GenSan Warriors banked on Niko Elorde, Christopher Masiglang, Marlon Gomez and Christian Fajarito in disposing of the nine-man Laguna Krah Asia Heroes and rising to 14-6 in the South division.

Elorde wound up with 14 points, Masiglang 12, Gomez 11 and Fajarito 19.

The MPBL returns to the Orion Sports Complex with another triple-bill on Thursday. Laguna tangles with Marikina at 5 p.m., followed by the Zamboanga-Pampanga tussle at 7 p.m. and the Bataan-Mindoro collision at 9 p.m.

