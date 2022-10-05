^

Manila-Laguna, Davao-Toledo face off in PCAP Wednesday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 9:59am
MANILA, Philippines – After a 10-day break following the strenuous over-the-board opening of the third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ second season, online chess returns with some scintillating match-ups Wednesday night.

Over at the Northern Division, the Laguna Heroes (2-2) and the Manila Indios Bravos (3-2) meet up in the first match of the day’s double-header.

Through five matches thus far, the much-improved Indios Bravos have drawn steady points from FM Elo Mariano, who has oft been in dogfights on Board One (8.5-6.5), IM Chito Garma (11.5-3.5) on Board Four, IM Ronald Dableo (11.5-3.5) on Board Five and CM Jhulo Galoran (13-2) on Board Six. 

The Heroes, on the other hand, have the ever-reliable GM Banjo Barcenilla fighting off the opponents’ top players (7-5), FM Roel Abelgas (7-5) on the second board, IM Angelo Young (9-3) on the senior board and Vince Medina on Board Five (6.5-5.5).

How the top players fend for themselves and how the other players on the other boards do will spell the difference between a victory or a loss.

Over at the south, the Toledo Trojans, who are off to their best start even in PCAP history at 4-1, battle the 3-1 Davao Chess Eagles. 

Toledo has gained advantageous points from boards one to seven.

Rommel Ganzon (6-3) is the top board, Merben Roque (12-3) on Board Two, WNM Ella Grace Moulic (8.5-5.5) on the women’s board and IM Rico Mascarinas 11.5-3.5 on the senior board. Their homegrown players in Allan Pason (11-4), Richard Natividad (9-6) and Christopher Tubalado (9.5-5.5) have also contributed to their best start.

Arrayed against them is a top squad in the Chess Eagles, who also boast a lineup that puts serious points on the board. 

NM Dale Bernardo (9.5-2.5) and NM Prince Mark Aquino (7.5-4.5) have held those top two boards. AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo (7-5), FM AJ Literatus (9-3), Jonathan Tan (7-1.5), NM Henry Lopez (6-0) and Anthony Mosqueda (5.5-.5) have also done their part in Davao’s strong showing.

The matches of PCAP can be viewed on streaming in the league’s Facebook page as well as the individual team pages.

