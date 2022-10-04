^

Sports

Maroons, Blue Eagles eye better victories as UAAP action resumes

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 4:13pm
Maroons, Blue Eagles eye better victories as UAAP action resumes
Carl Tamayo (Center)
UAAP

Games Wednesday
(Philsports Arena)

11 a.m. – UE vs FEU
1 p.m. – AdU vs UP
4:30 p.m. – DLSU vs UST
6:30 p.m. – ADMU vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – After hanging on to scrappy wins in the opening day, heavy favorites University of the Philippines and Ateneo seek smoother performances as they plunge back to action against separate counterparts for an early leeway in the UAAP Season 85 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Fighting Maroons (1-0), in a bid to stay on track of a back-to-back title bid, test the mettle of host Adamson (0-1) at 1 p.m. while the Blue Eagles (1-0) star in the main event at 6:30 p.m. against National University (1-0).

At 11 a.m., University of the East (0-1) and Far Eastern University (0-1) shoot for first win while Santo Tomas (1-0) guns for another upset against La Salle (0-1) at 4:30 p.m.

UP last weekend had to dig deep against La Salle to pull off a 72-69 win from a 10-point deficit with Ateneo needing a similar resolve to buck a slow start against FEU, 79-70.

While first-game jitters as the defending champion played a part in that sloppy UP win, coach Goldwin Monteverde called on his wards to not commit the same mistake against a very capable Adamson squad.

“Maybe because that’ our first game but it should not be a reason to play like that. It’s good that we never gave up but we still have a lot of things to improve on,” said Monteverde as UP duels with Adamson, which just absorbed a 69-60 upset from University of Santo Tomas.

“Wala pang champion sa Season 85 so we need to work harder for that goal. ‘Yun ang tinatrabaho namin. Mahaba pa ‘yung liga para masabi but we’re working hard for that goal,” added MVP favorite Carl Tamayo after hauling down 18 points and 19 rebounds against La Salle.

Ateneo, the former three-time champion, preaches the same mindset ahead of an expected gritty duel against Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup champion NU.

“I feel like this year, it’s not gonna be a simple formula to win. We’re gonna have to do a bit of calculus every game and figure things out,” said coach Tab Baldwin.

NU, which swept the 17-team preseason featuring top UAAP and NCAA squads, started its campaign with a 77-70 win over UE.

ATENEO

BASKETBALL

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto shines as 36ers beat suns

Sotto shines as 36ers beat suns

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Filipino pride Kai Sotto made a solid impression as the hot-shooting Adelaide 36ers pulled off a 134-124 preseason stunner...
Sports
fbtw
Parks fully adjusted with Nagoya in B. League

Parks fully adjusted with Nagoya in B. League

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
Bobby Ray Parks had a fantastic opening week in the Japan B. League for his squad, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, and it wasn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Newsome, Ginebra stars attend Gilas practice

Injured Newsome, Ginebra stars attend Gilas practice

2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas worked out for an hour at the Meralco Gym Monday night, drawing attendance from several PBA stars.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals Development Team stresses need to maximize their pressing

Azkals Development Team stresses need to maximize their pressing

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Kaya Football Club repeated over the Azkals Development Team (ADT), 1-0, following a first half goal by the former’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eala downs Latvian foe, advances in W80 Rancho Santa Fe tourney&nbsp;

Eala downs Latvian foe, advances in W80 Rancho Santa Fe tourney 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 30 minutes ago
Alex Eala netted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkeva to advance in the second round of the W80 Rancho Santa...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers tame Lions for joint 3rd place

Bombers tame Lions for joint 3rd place

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Jose Rizal University shut down San Beda when it mattered most as it pulled off a massive 83-80 victory Monday to continue...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia probes elite officers over stadium disaster

Indonesia probes elite officers over stadium disaster

1 hour ago
Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation Tuesday over a stadium stampede that killed 125 people, including...
Sports
fbtw
Tarlac swimming tilt approved as qualifier to World Championships

Tarlac swimming tilt approved as qualifier to World Championships

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Swimming, Inc. got the blessing of the International Swimming Federation to allow the 2022 PSI Long Course...
Sports
fbtw
Maharlika downs Garelli United in 7s football

Maharlika downs Garelli United in 7s football

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Maharlika Manila Football Club climbed another notch in AIA 7s Football Tournament action following a 2-1 win over struggling...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with