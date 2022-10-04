^

Tarlac swimming tilt approved as qualifier to World Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 2:36pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Swimming, Inc. got the blessing of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to allow the 2022 PSI Long Course Grand Prix National Championships set October 13-16 at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to serve as a doorway to the World Championships.

But of course, Filipino swimmers must meet the Standard Entry Times set by FINA.

“We are more than excited to announce that FINA has approved our event in Capas, Tarlac as a qualifying event for two World Championships,” said PSI president Lani Velasco.

Velasco was referring to the 16th edition of the world tilt in Melbourne, Australia late this year and the 20th staging in Fukuoka, Japan next year.

This meant local tankers would no longer spend that much to make the cut by going abroad.

“It means that if your times meet the standard entry times set by FINA, you will have a chance to represent the Philippines and compete at Melbourne and or Fukuoka,” said Velasco.

“This is a big deal for our community since you no longer need to go overseas to compete in FINA qualifying events should you wish to qualify for the Worlds,” she added.

Velasco said PSI would continue to provide the local swimmers opportunities to prove the worth and get the golden chance of competing with some of the globe’s best and brightest.

“The 2022 PSI LC Grand Prix National Championships is one of many opportunities we plan to provide for our community,” she said.

