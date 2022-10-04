Maharlika downs Garelli United in 7s football

Maharlika Manila has teams competing in all divisions of the AIA 7s Football Tournament as well as the main PFL.

MANILA, Philippines – As the saying goes, “When you’re down, the only place to go is up.”

Maharlika Manila Football Club climbed another notch in AIA 7s Football Tournament action following a 2-1 win over struggling Garelli United.

With goals coming from Jappeth Piñero and Elijah Dapog against the lone strike from Garelli’s Dylan Wade, Maharlika notched their second win of the season to hike their win-loss total to 2-4.

Heading into the match, both teams were tied but with Garelli atop Maharlika in the 10-team table of men’s division one play. Garelli United dropped to ninth with a 1-5 record while En Fuego, at 10th spot, remains winless at 0-6.

In another key match of football at the McKinley Hill Stadium, Sino FC finally dropped Manhur Fatima to second as they won over Rangers FC Philippines, 2-1, while the latter was stunned by Middle Beast, 4-2.

Sino FC remained unbeaten in six matches while Manhur Fatima dropped to 5-1. Middle Beat’s morale-boosting win kept them within striking distance of the leaders at fourth spot with a 4-2 slate (with Manila Digger also with the same record but at third place).

In other men’s Division One results, Manila Stars blasted Spoly FC, 4-1, while defending champions Manila Digger blew En Fuego off the pitch, 10-0.