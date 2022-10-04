MPL PH: Blacklist International seals 1st place; RSG climbs to 3rd

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International defied all odds to end the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10 at the top of the standings after sweeping tough contender, ECHO, 2-0 in the last match before the playoffs.

ECHO had been on the top of the leaderboard coming into the last week of the regular season and would strengthen their lead after sweeping Nexplay EVOS, 2-0, to earn the first Upper Bracket advantage.

The battle for the second advantage saw RSG and Blacklist International in a tight match-up last Sunday, with the defending champions stunning the agents with an initial 14-0 victory in Game One. Though Blacklist International secured the second Upper Bracket Advantage after taking Game Two, RSG eventually gave them their fifth loss of the season, 2-1.

The defeat also meant that Blacklist International needed to sweep ECHO to take the No. 1 spot.

Knowing the stakes, Blacklist International unleashed their signature heroes with Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario using the Barats and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna showing off the Estes with the M3 Skin, sweeping the Orcas to regain the top spot in the rankings, overtaking ECHO by two points.

RSG, which won all three of their matches over the weekend, surged from sixth to third place with 25 points. BREN Esports stunned Smart Omega, 2-0, to take fourth place at 23 points.

Smart Omega and ONIC Philippines, having lost their last matches of the regular season, are tied at 22 point, with the Barangay taking fifth place as they had more wins against ONIC during their head-to-head matches.

MPL Philippines will have a two-week break before the start of the playoffs slated on October 20.