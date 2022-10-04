^

Azkals Development Team stresses need to maximize their pressing

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 9:52am
Azkals Development Team stresses need to maximize their pressing
The Azkals Development Team

MANILA, Philippines – Kaya Football Club repeated over the Azkals Development Team (ADT), 1-0, following a first half goal by the former’s Robert Mendy in football action in the Philippines Football League action last weekend.

During their season opener, Kaya also escaped with a 1-0 win after a goal by Eric Giganto deep into stoppage time.

Despite the result, ADT head coach Jovanie Villagracia pointed to a positive. 

“The result might not show it but Malaki yung improvement ng boys compared to their first meeting with Kaya,” said Villagracia. 

In the first season meeting, the ADT played in spurts. Although they did perform better, Villagracia is hoping the youthful nationals learn to seize the opportunities. 

“Meron mga moments during the game where we did not maximize our pressing,” pointed out the coach. “As a result, Kaya was able to go on the quick counter offensive.”

The loss dropped the ADT’s record to 2-1-3 as they remained in fifth spot.

Kaya’s win saw them return to the top of the table which they briefly surrendered to United City FC following their 2-0 loss in September. 

UCFC squeaked past resurgent Maharlika Manila, 1-0, while Stallions blasted Mendiola FC, 4-nil.

 The ADT next plays Cebu at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

