Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Azzurri Verde crushed Maharlika Manila, 7-1, in women’s Division One football in the AIA 7s at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

MJ Villacin and Maye Mendaño each scored a brace while Maika Tuaño, Arantxa Trebol and Steph Gone each added a goal.

Just when it seemed like Azzurri Verde posted the most lopsided score this season, defending champions Kaya put Azzurri SC C to the sword, 8-0, in the next match. It was Kaya’s single biggest output this season and they closed the goal difference gap with Azzurri Verde, 15-17, as both squads tote 5-1 win-loss slates.

Azzurri Verde, though, remains atop the eight-team standings with Kaya a close second.

In other matches in women’s division one football, Manila Nomads continued the day of blowouts with a 7-2 win over Payatas FC. Manila Nomads Braves’ 3-1 triumph over Manila Digger was the lowest scoring affair of the day.

Despite also toting a 5-1 record, Nomads Braves is at third place as they only have a plus-five in goal difference. Sister team Manila Nomads, the highest scoring team in the tournament, is at fourth with a 3-3 record. They have scored 28 goals, three better than Azzurri Verde and eight more than Kaya. However, they have surrendered 14 goals.

While at 3-3 as well, Manila Digger is lodged at fifth spot with only a plus-four in goal difference.

Azzurri SC C (2-4), Payatas (1-5) and Maharlika (0-6) bring up the rear.