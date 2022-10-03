^

Sports

Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 11:39am
Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney
The Azzurri Verde football team
7s Football

MANILA, Philippines – Azzurri Verde crushed Maharlika Manila, 7-1, in women’s Division One football in the AIA 7s at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

MJ Villacin and Maye Mendaño each scored a brace while Maika Tuaño, Arantxa Trebol and Steph Gone each added a goal. 

Just when it seemed like Azzurri Verde posted the most lopsided score this season, defending champions Kaya put Azzurri SC C to the sword, 8-0, in the next match. It was Kaya’s single biggest output this season and they closed the goal difference gap with Azzurri Verde, 15-17, as both squads tote 5-1 win-loss slates.

Azzurri Verde, though, remains atop the eight-team standings with Kaya a close second.

In other matches in women’s division one football, Manila Nomads continued the day of blowouts with a 7-2 win over Payatas FC. Manila Nomads Braves’ 3-1 triumph over Manila Digger was the lowest scoring affair of the day.

Despite also toting a 5-1 record, Nomads Braves is at third place as they only have a plus-five in goal difference. Sister team Manila Nomads, the highest scoring team in the tournament, is at fourth with a 3-3 record. They have scored 28 goals, three better than Azzurri Verde and eight more than Kaya. However, they have surrendered 14 goals. 

While at 3-3 as well, Manila Digger is lodged at fifth spot with only a plus-four in goal difference. 

Azzurri SC C (2-4), Payatas (1-5) and Maharlika (0-6) bring up the rear.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police

At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police

1 day ago
Arema FC supporters at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the eastern city of Malang stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
To cap off the action in the league's opening weekend, Ateneo rebounded in the second half after going down by six points,...
Sports
fbtw
'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit
play

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular...
Sports
fbtw

Young Yulo catches attention of Japanese coach

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
World class Japanese coach Hiraoki Sato has taken interest in the younger brother of world champion gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo – Karl Eldrew – and promised to take him in after he retires from his Japan...
Sports
fbtw
South bests North in MPBL All-Star; Pacquiao shines in Executives game

South bests North in MPBL All-Star; Pacquiao shines in Executives game

2 hours ago
The South Division selection hit full throttle in the last quarter and trounce their North Division counterparts, 109-92,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Anger grows against Indonesia police over football stadium tragedy

Anger grows against Indonesia police over football stadium tragedy

1 hour ago
Anger against police mounted in Indonesia on Monday after at least 125 people were killed in one of the deadliest disasters...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Filipino coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon led his Cambodian team, Burn x Flash, to its maiden Mobile Legends: Bang Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Is Forthsky Padrigao ready to lead Ateneo?

Is Forthsky Padrigao ready to lead Ateneo?

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles labored in their opening day win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 79-70. And the surprise...
Sports
fbtw
Heat sign Herro to four-year contract extension

Heat sign Herro to four-year contract extension

3 hours ago
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, last season's NBA Sixth Man of the Year, has signed a four-year contract extension, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

5 hours ago
Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with