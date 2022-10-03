^

Sports

Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 10:34am
Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown
Members of Burn x Flash celebrate after their title conquest.
MPL Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon led his Cambodian team, Burn x Flash, to its maiden Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League (MPL) Cambodia's championship after the squad beat Logic Esports, 3-1, at the Aeon Mall in Sen Sok, Phnom Penh last Sunday, October 2.

Filipino imports Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael "MPDKing" Endino reinforced Burn x Flash.

The Grand Finals of the MPL Cambodia Autumn Split saw a battle between two Filipino-coached teams, with Logic Esports also having a Filipino mentor in Zen Faltado.

Vergara and Endino, both former Nexplay EVOS players, are the lone Philippine imports in the 2022 Autumn Split of MPL Cambodia. 

Burn x Flash dominated Game One, finishing off Logic Esports quickly in just 14 minutes, and did not lose their momentum by taking Game Two after a close 21-minute game.

Logic Esports fired back on Game Three with a swift 12-minute, 36-second victory and was looking to force a decider after an aggressive start in Game Four. However, Burn x Flash managed to turn the tides after defending their base, mounting a comeback in the 16th minute to win their first MPL Cambodia championship title. It was also the first crown for the Filipino members of the team.

With the win, Burn x Flash is the first team to qualify for the M4 World Championships happening in Jakarta, Indonesia in January, as MPL Cambodia is allotted one slot in the coming world tournament. 

The Philippines' allotted two slots to M4 will be decided during MPL Philippines Season 10 playoffs slated on October 20-23 at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police

At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police

1 day ago
Arema FC supporters at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the eastern city of Malang stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
To cap off the action in the league's opening weekend, Ateneo rebounded in the second half after going down by six points,...
Sports
fbtw
'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit
play

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular...
Sports
fbtw
UP turns back Perpetual in Shakey's Super League thriller

UP turns back Perpetual in Shakey's Super League thriller

15 hours ago
Alyssa Bertolano and Lainne Arce played the heroes’ role for the Fighting Maroons in the fifth set to snap the Lady...
Sports
fbtw

No weight issue for Jerwin

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s less than a week before Jerwin Ancajas returns to the ring in his attempt to regain the IBF superflyweight title he lost to unbeaten Argentine Olympian Fernando Martinez and from all indications, weight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney

Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 3 minutes ago
Azzurri Verde crushed Maharlika Manila, 7-1, in women’s Division One football in the AIA 7s at the McKinley Hill S...
Sports
fbtw
Is Forthsky Padrigao ready to lead Ateneo?

Is Forthsky Padrigao ready to lead Ateneo?

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles labored in their opening day win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 79-70. And the surprise...
Sports
fbtw
South bests North in MPBL All-Star; Pacquiao shines in Executives game

South bests North in MPBL All-Star; Pacquiao shines in Executives game

1 hour ago
The South Division selection hit full throttle in the last quarter and trounce their North Division counterparts, 109-92,...
Sports
fbtw
Heat sign Herro to four-year contract extension

Heat sign Herro to four-year contract extension

1 hour ago
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, last season's NBA Sixth Man of the Year, has signed a four-year contract extension, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

3 hours ago
Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with