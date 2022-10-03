Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon led his Cambodian team, Burn x Flash, to its maiden Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League (MPL) Cambodia's championship after the squad beat Logic Esports, 3-1, at the Aeon Mall in Sen Sok, Phnom Penh last Sunday, October 2.

Filipino imports Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael "MPDKing" Endino reinforced Burn x Flash.

The Grand Finals of the MPL Cambodia Autumn Split saw a battle between two Filipino-coached teams, with Logic Esports also having a Filipino mentor in Zen Faltado.

Vergara and Endino, both former Nexplay EVOS players, are the lone Philippine imports in the 2022 Autumn Split of MPL Cambodia.

Burn x Flash dominated Game One, finishing off Logic Esports quickly in just 14 minutes, and did not lose their momentum by taking Game Two after a close 21-minute game.

Logic Esports fired back on Game Three with a swift 12-minute, 36-second victory and was looking to force a decider after an aggressive start in Game Four. However, Burn x Flash managed to turn the tides after defending their base, mounting a comeback in the 16th minute to win their first MPL Cambodia championship title. It was also the first crown for the Filipino members of the team.

With the win, Burn x Flash is the first team to qualify for the M4 World Championships happening in Jakarta, Indonesia in January, as MPL Cambodia is allotted one slot in the coming world tournament.

The Philippines' allotted two slots to M4 will be decided during MPL Philippines Season 10 playoffs slated on October 20-23 at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.