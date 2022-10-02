Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles took a gritty come-from-behind win against the FEU Tamaraws to begin their UAAP Season 85 campaign, 79-70, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

To cap off the action in the league's opening weekend, Ateneo rebounded in the second half after going down by six points, 30-36, at the halftime break.

Sophomore guard Forthsky Padrigao scored the dagger 3-pointer to stave off FEU's last-gasp rally in the endgame, 78-70, with 38.5 ticks left.

A 16-0 run by the Tamaraws put them in the driver's seat in the second frame, 30-24, off a Xyrus Torres and-one conversion.

But a rejuvenated Ateneo squad came out of the gates strong in the third salvo as they rode the hot hands of Dave Ildefonso. By the end of the period, they were back in control, 55-50.

Padrigao and BJ Andrade then spearheaded a 14-5 run in the fourth salvo to give Ateneo their biggest lead of the game at 14, 69-55 with 5:48 left in the game.

Still, the Tamaraws were a thorn on the Eagles' side until late in the game when they got themselves back within five points, 75-70, led by the efforts of Patrick Sleat.

But Padrigao got the last laugh with a triple that pushed his scoring total to 19 points, a new career-high in his UAAP seniors stint.

He also had six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals for a +20 in his +/-.

Shooting then went cold for the Tamaraws in the next possession. A duty foul sent Josh Lazaro to the charity stripe where he sank one free throw to add to Ateneo's lead.

The Season 84 runners-up thus began their redemption season with a victory. They will face the NU Bulldogs next on Wednesday, while FEU will look for their first win against the UE Red Warriors.